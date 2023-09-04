The Cleveland Guardians' 2023 MLB season is on the verge of flat-lining and should be completely out of grasp if they don't prevail in their upcoming three-game series against the Minnesota Twins. In the midst of these dire times, fans received injury updates on their two most coveted starting pitchers.

“Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie could each face live hitters over at Lake County on Thursday and Friday, respectively, from Tito {Terry Francona},” Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reported Monday. “Minor league rehab starts could come after that. But the Guardians are working against a tight clock and don’t want to rush things.”

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

McKenzie has been out with a UCL sprain since June, while former Cy Young Bieber has been dealing with elbow inflammation since July. Their absence in the rotation has forced Francona to look to younger and more unheralded hurlers. To their credit, they have largely answered the call. The club's stalling offense, which is highly dependent on Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor (just returned), is the main reason why Cleveland (66-71) is five games out of first place in the American League Central.

Though, one cannot underestimate the value Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie bring to this staff. A team that historically plays above its head can use all of the talent it can get. Ideally, the Guardians will either win this series or outright sweep the Twins at Progressive Field. Anything less makes it increasingly improbable that these two right-handers will rush back from the IL.

The franchise and its fans will be feeling the pressure when the first pitch is thrown Monday at 6 p.m. ET.