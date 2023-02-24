Shane Bieber has been the Cleveland Guardians Opening Day starter for the past three seasons. As he looks to embark on another All Star campaign, Bieber has begun having thoughts of a potential contract extension with the Guardians.

Bieber is under Guardians’ team control through 2025. The right-hander is hoping to soon entertain extension talks. However, on the onset of Spring Training, Bieber is more focused on getting ready for another Opening Day start, via Zack Meisel of The Athletic.

“I’d love to entertain that,” Bieber said of a potential extension. “But right now, I’m going to focus on what I can control and that’s my work on the field.”

While Bieber didn’t come out and demand a contract extension, his recent stats show he is certainly deserving of one.

Shane Bieber broke onto the scene in 2020. He won the AL Cy Young after pitching to an 8-1 record with a 1.63 ERA and a 122/21 K/BB ratio. He led the MLB in wins, strikeouts and ERA.

Bieber was then an All Star, for the second time in his career, in 2021. He pitched to a 7-4 record with a 3.17 ERA and a 134/33 K/BB ratio. The Guardians’ ace finished seventh in AL Cy Young voting this past season. He had a 13-8 record with a 2.88 ERA and a 198/36 K/BB ratio.

All in all, Bieber has appeared in 113 games during his five years with the Guardians. He holds a career 54-26 record with a sterling 3.17 ERA and a monstrous 831/153 K/BB ratio.

Bieber is looking to help the Guardians defend their AL Central title. If he puts together another impressive season, Bieber will hope those extension talks happen sooner rather than later.