One of the biggest surprise teams of the first half of the 2024 MLB season is the Cleveland Guardians. Currently, the Guardians have the third-best record in the league at 56-32 and hold first place in the American League Central by six games over the Minnesota Twins.

Cleveland has had firm control in the Central this season and is on a current 82-day streak. They have yet to post a month under .500 play. That's likely why they had the most All-Stars representing the team since 2018 when they had six. This year, the team boasts third baseman José Ramírez, outfielder Steven Kwan, closer Emmanuel Clase, first baseman Josh Naylor, and utility man David Fry.

The Guardians now find themselves in a much different place than last season when they finished third in the Central and a game under .500 at last year's MLB Trade Deadline. They'll be looking to make themselves buyers with the hopes of returning to the postseason after last year's absence. In fact, they've already tried to improve their rotation after trading with San Francisco Giants for Spencer Howard.

In doing so, that means potential trade partners will be coming after some of the Guardians' top prospects in order to make a fair deal. So, let's take a look at some of Cleveland's best available, should the team decide to make some big moves to improve their chances in the postseason.

Guardians' top prospects that could be traded at the deadline on July 30

If the Guardians want to make a splash at this year's trade deadline, even though they have just the 19th-ranked Pipeline in the MLB, they still produce four of the league's top 100 prospects. But does that mean they'll come off any of them? I'd say so. But maybe not all.

Chase DeLauter, OF

The Guardians' No. 1 prospect is outfielder Chase DeLauter, who was just drafted in 2022 with the team's first-round pick.

DeLauter moved his way all the way up from rookie ball to Double-A last season, where he hit .364 in just six games. In 17 games there this season, he's slashing just .194/.301/.290 with one homer and three RBIs. His limited playing time this season is due to him spraining a toe in his right foot that has kept him out of action, though he's nearing his return soon.

Kyle Manzardo, 1B

Who is to say if the Guardians would move off their 23-year-old first baseman, Kyle Manzardo, but he's already had time at the major league level this season. In 30 games, the top-30 MLB prospect has just barely hit over the Mendoza line, hitting .207, with 17 hits, 10 doubles, and seven RBIs in 82 at-bats.

His Triple-A numbers were obviously much more appealing. In 43 games for the Columbus Clippers, he's slashing .295/.394/.622 with a 1.016 OPS, 13 homers, and 31 RBIs. At the plate is where Manzardo will earn his money, as he's just a below-average defender. Teams should inquire about him.

Daniel Espino, RHP

Likely a name that will come up in trade talks with potential trade partners is right-handed pitcher Daniel Espino. Any non-contending team will be looking to bolster their farm system with young, promising arms, and Espino is the best the Guardians have at the moment in their pipeline.

Espino comes in right at the No. 100 spot in the league's top prospects. The 23-year-old was drafted back in 2019 as the team's No. 1 draft pick, 24th overall. However, health issues have caused this promising right-hander to be extremely limited in his development.

He'll miss all of the 2024 season due to having a second shoulder surgery to repair his rotator cuff. This was after he was sidelined in May 2022 and then missed all of last season with knee and shoulder problems.

If healthy, Espino has all the capabilities and arsenal, including a 95-98 mph fastball coupled with a nasty slider, to be a promising young pitcher in the league one day. But some teams could be hesitant due to his injury problems.