Progressive Field is still buzzing with electricity after the Cleveland Guardians (30-33) came back five different times to beat the Houston Astros 10-9 in 14 innings. It was a crucial win for the club in what was arguably the best game of the year to this point. However, all of Friday's good vibes did not carry over for everyone into Saturday afternoon.

The Guardians are sending down right-handed reliever James Karinchak to the Triple-A Columbus Clippers and calling up lefty Tim Herrin, according to The Athletic's Zack Meisel. The move is somewhat surprising given how frequently manager Terry Francona has relied on Karinchak. For many fans, though, it was only a matter of time before this demotion would take shape.

Karinchak currently has a 3.90 ERA in 32 appearances in 2023. He has battled control issues throughout with 19 walked batters. The 27-year-old struggled mightily to begin the season and famously erupted as if he had just won the World Series after coming through against the New York Yankees back in April. Despite the walks, Karinchak has been much better since. The run he gave up Friday to the Astros, which broke a 5-5 tie in eighth inning, was the first he surrendered since May 19th.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Karinchak is by no means lights-out, it is somewhat unusual to see one of the best bullpens in baseball making changes, for a pitcher who has had his own issues, no less. Herrin posted a 7.45 ERA in nine games with the team earlier in the season before being sent down.

After winning five of their last six games, fans will likely give the Guardians the benefit of the doubt, with this sub-.500 AL Central race heating up.