The White Sox made a big decision regarding their club option in former All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson's contract

The Chicago White Sox enter the MLB offseason with a new front office for the first time in ages, with the focus primarily being on removing all the tension and negative energy that permeated Guaranteed Rate Field for the last couple years. That essential objective apparently includes parting ways with one of their most accomplished players in recent memory.

“Breaking: The White Sox are declining the {$14 million} option on shortstop Tim Anderson. He’s a free agent,” ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported Saturday. A man once considered to be an unquestioned franchise pillar is now heading into a great period of uncertainty.



After a rough 2023 season that saw Anderson post a deeply unsettling .245/.286/.296/.582 slash line, this move might seem rather unsurprising for many fans. However, given that the 30-year-old shortstop earned consecutive All-Star selections in the two seasons prior, declining his club option is undeniably significant news.

Things soured quickly for Tim Anderson in 2023

The fact that Anderson was not traded during this past season just fogs up the situation even more. Chicago was languishing in the doldrums of the American League (finished 61-101) with claims of dysfunction only making matters worse. If this was the direction ownership wanted to go in, it would have been wise for the White Sox to simply deal away Anderson for any type of asset.

Nevertheless, his eight-year tenure with the franchise ends on a bitter note, fittingly in line with his entire 2023 campaign. But this expected divorce (Sox could technically still sign him in free agency) is probably best for all involved. A fresh start is needed for both parties.

Tim Anderson hit .300 or more in four-straight seasons, won the AL batting title in 2019 and was part of the franchise's first playoff berth in over a decade. Though, he also faced public scrutiny and will endure endless mockery for being knocked down by a Jose Ramirez punch. Anderson is probably ready to leave Chicago, just as ready as the team is to move on from him.