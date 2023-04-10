Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie is making good progress in his rehab after suffering a right teres major muscle strain in his final Spring Training outing on Mar. 26, according to The Athletic’s Zack Meisel.

“Triston McKenzie’s rehab process is going well. He’s expected to begin a throwing program later this week,” wrote Meisel on Monday. “He was asymptomatic when going through tests yesterday. They’ll have more clarity on a timetable to return once he starts throwing.”

The 25-year-old was re-evaluated on Sunday by Dr. Jason Genin, according to the Associated Press, and has been cleared to resume throwing weighted balls before beginning a throwing program later this week.

McKenzie was placed on the injured list to begin the season and he was barred from activity for two weeks, so this is a great sign for the young hurler.

The Guardians haven’t put a timeline on his return and probably won’t have more clarity on a potential return date until he advances further in the throwing program, but it’s likely he’ll need multiple rehab starts before returning to big league duties with Cleveland.

Best-case scenario for his season debut would probably be around the early-to-mid May mark, depending on how the throwing program goes.

Triston McKenzie went 11-11 with a 2.96 ERA and 190 strikeouts in 30 starts for the Guardians last season, becoming one of the club’s most dependable starters.

The team has already expressed interest in signing him to a long-term contract extension, which should come into clearer focus once he returns to the mound and gets a few starts under his belt in 2023.