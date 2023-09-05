The Cleveland Guardians need every win they could muster, with the Minnesota Twins holding a comfortable lead over them in the AL Central standings. But with the way their 2023 season has gone, the Guardians found it difficult to keep up, as they suffered a 20-6 defeat against the team they're looking up to in the standings on Monday. But at the very least, the Guardians will be taking home a much-needed moral victory when taking a glass half-full approach.

With the game basically having gotten away from the Guardians as early as the third inning after the Twins took a 9-1 lead, saving the bullpen became the number one goal for manager Terry Francona. And that's exactly what David Fry, a utility position player who has played the majority of his games at catcher in 2023, did for the Guardians on Monday night. Fry pitched four innings and threw 64 games, saving the bullpen from needless taxation with more games against the Twins on the docket.

In doing so, Fry notched an incredible feat for the franchise, even after he proceeded to allow seven runs on ten hits in his most recent stint on the mound. Per Mandy Bell of MLB.com, the 27-year old utility man threw the most pitches for a non-primary pitcher in Guardians franchise history since Milt Galatzer, who threw six innings on August 26, 1936.

It wasn't David Fry's first rodeo on the mound for the Guardians. Back on June 30, Fry also came to rescue the Guardians' bullpen during a blowout loss against the Cubs. However, that pitching stint came much more swimmingly for the 27-year old utility man. He threw a 1-2-3 inning in his lone inning of work, an impressive feat for a position player.

The Guardians will certainly be hoping that this would be Fry's last game on the mound for the team in 2023. A pitching cameo from Fry most certainly means one thing, and that doesn't bode well for their very slim playoff chances. But at least for one night, the entire Guardians team will be thankful to Fry for putting on an incredible shift to keep the bullpen fresh.