The Fast & Furious franchise is gearing up for its final lap with Fast X, and fans are eagerly anticipating how the popular movie series will come to an end. One question on many fans’ minds is how the franchise will say goodbye to the beloved character Brian O’Conner, played by the late Paul Walker, who tragically passed away in 2013 during the filming of Furious 7. Vin Diesel, who plays the iconic character Dominic Toretto, recently revealed that the franchise plans to give Paul Walker’s character a proper farewell in the upcoming final installments of the series.

Diesel noted that he couldn’t imagine the saga ending without saying goodbye to Brian O’Conner, and teased that the character could potentially make a comeback in the franchise’s eleventh and final installment, CBR reports. Vin Diesel’s statement comes after audiences initially thought we’d see something special for Walker in the upcoming Fast X, but we’re not getting a tribute until the follow-up film releases.

Director Louis Leterrier also hinted that no one is safe anymore in the upcoming Fast X, which is the second-to-last installment and is confirmed to end on a cliffhanger. He explained that arriving near the end of the franchise allows him the freedom to raise the stakes even higher than they’ve been raised before, and that he doesn’t have to worry about ensuring the characters live forever.

Paul Walker first appeared as Brian O’Conner in 2001’s The Fast and the Furious, and his character quickly became a fan favorite. Walker went on to appear in five other movies in the franchise before his untimely passing, leaving many viewers wondering how the series would proceed without him. The franchise’s decision to keep Brian O’Conner alive in the movies following his death was a bold and righteous one that many fans appreciated.

Those who love the franchise will undoubtedly be emotional as they say goodbye to the beloved character of Brian O’Conner and the Fast & Furious franchise as a whole. The series has been a cultural phenomenon since its inception, and its legacy will undoubtedly live on for years to come. As we prepare for the final lap, we can rest assured that the franchise will give Paul Walker’s character the emotional send-off he deserves, just not in the upcoming Fast X like many might’ve thought.