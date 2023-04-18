We’re still a couple of years out from the release of Superman: Legacy, but the production process is beginning to ramp up thanks to a new tweet from James Gunn.

On the morning of April 18, Gunn shared a tweet with a photo of the script of Superman: Legacy with the caption: “I’m honored to be a part of the legacy. And what better day than #SupermanAnniversary Day to dive fully into early pre-production on #SupermanLegacy? Costumes, production design, and more now up and running.”

I’m honored to be a part of the legacy. And what better day than #SupermanAnniversary Day to dive fully into early pre-production on #SupermanLegacy? Costumes, production design, and more now up and running. pic.twitter.com/TJYpCRmdsf — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 18, 2023

Little is known about Gunn’s upcoming Superman flick except that it will kick off the Gunn-Peter Safran era of the DCU titled “Chapter One, Gods and Monsters.” Also, the age of the new Superman actor will supposedly skew younger, thanks to a rumor from Jeff Sneider via The Hot Mic podcast. Gunn will both write and direct the film.

James Gunn recently took over the reins of the DCU and will shift gears away from the previous regime. While Superman: Legacy will be the inaugural film in the new DCU, the animated series Creature Commandos will be the official start of Gunn’s new regime.

In addition to his DCU work, Gunn’s got one last Marvel project to come out — Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn has spent nearly the last decade working for Kevin Feige and co. beginning in 2014 with Guardians of the Galaxy. His two films have grossed over $1 billion globally and he also got to direct a holiday special for Disney+ last year.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025.