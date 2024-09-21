ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The playoff-bound Cleveland Guardians take the field as they face the St. Louis Cardinals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Cardinals prediction and pick.

Guardians-Cardinals Projected Starters

Matthew Boyd vs. Miles Mikolas

Matthew Boyd (2-1) with a 2.52 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP

Last Start: Boyd went 2,2 innings in his last start, giving up five hits and three walks. He would allow three runs, with two earned as he took the no-decision as the Guardians beat the Twins

2024 Road Splits: Boyd is 1-0 on the road in three starts with a 2.87 ERA and a .213 opponent batting average.

Miles Mikolas (8-11) with a 5.49 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP

Last Start: Mikolas went five innings, giving up three hits and a home run in his last start. He would give up two runs, and take the no-decision as the Cardinals lost to the Blue Jays.

2024 Home Splits: Mikolas is 1-6 at home in 14 starts. He has a 6.54 ERA and a .289 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Cardinals Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -134

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 7.5 (-120)

Under: 7.5 (-102)

How to Watch Guardians vs. Cardinals

Time: 7:15 PM ET/ 4:15 PM PT

TV: BSGL/BSMW

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians sit 14th in the majors in runs while sitting 20th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging. Jose Ramirez leads the way. He is hitting .271 this year with a .329 on-base percentage. Ramirez has 35 home runs this year, plus 107 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 39 bases and scored 107 times. Josh Naylor is also having a stellar year. He is hitting .244 on the year with a .321 on-base percentage. He has 31 home runs, 105 RBIs, and 82 runs scored. Steven Kwan has been one of the most consistent bats in the lineup. He is hitting .291 this year with a .361 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs, 43 RBIs, and has scored 81 times on the year.

Brayan Rocchio has the most production in the last week. He is hitting just .2111 but leads the team with four RBIs in the last week. He has scored one run as well. Josh Naylor has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .259 in the last week with two home runs, four RBIs and five runs scored. Rounding out the top bats in the last week is Kyle Manzardo. He has just 12 at-bats but has six hits, two home runs, four RBIs, and three runs scored. The Guardians are sitting .241 in the last week with seven home runs and 22 runs scored in seven games.

Current Guardians have 23 career at-bats against Miles Mikolas. Lane Thomas is 4-11 with two doubles and an RBI. Austin Hedges is 4-6 with a double and an RBI.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals are tied for 24th in runs scored while sitting 13th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging. Alec Burelson leads the team in RBIs this year. He is hitting .269 this year with a .313 on-base percentage. He has 21 home runs and 73 RBIs while scoring 68 times this year. Brendan Donovan is also hitting well. He is hitting .277 on the year with a .342 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs, 68 RBIs, and has scored 63 times. Nolan Arenado rounds out the best bats of the year. He is hitting .268 with a .322 on-base percentage this year. He has 16 home runs with 69 RBIs while scoring 67 times this year.

Jordan Walker has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .263 in the last week with two home runs, six RBIs, and two runs scored. Brendan Donovan has also been solid this past week. He is hitting .370 in the last week. He has a home run, five RBIs, and three runs scored. Rounding out the top bats of the week is Nolan Arenado. He is hitting .292 in the last week with four RBIs and three runs scored. The Cardinals are hitting .231 in the last week with six home runs and 26 runs scored in seven games.

The Cardinals have 13 career at-bats against Matthew Boyd. Paul Goldschmidt is 2-5 with a double, while Nolan Arenado is one for three with an RBI.

Final Guardians-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Matthew Boyd has been solid as of late. In his last seven starts, he has given up ten runs in 35.2 innings of work, while the Guardians have gone 6-1 in those games. Miles Mikolas has not been great as of late either. He has given up 32 runs in his last 36.1 innings of work, as the Cardinals have won just three of his last eight starts. The Cardinals have been the slightly better team in the last week, but not by enough to make up for the difference in pitchers. Take the Guardians in this one.

Final Guardians-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Guardians ML (-134)