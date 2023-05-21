Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

The Cleveland Guardians and the New York Mets will face off in a highly anticipated game on May 21, 2023, at 1:40 pm EST. Both teams have had a mixed season so far, with the Guardians sitting at 20-24 and the Mets at 23-23. So let’s check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Guardians-Mets prediction and pick.

Cleveland (20-24) has had a decent season so far, but they have struggled to find consistency. They are currently third in the AL Central division, and they will be looking to improve their record against the Mets and keep climbing up the division to dethrone the Twins who are just 4 games behind.

New York (23-23) has had an up-and-down season so far, but they are currently third in the NL East division. They will be looking to build on their win against the Guardians in the first game of this series in hopes to keep this momentum going as they are riding a three-game winning streak. Off-season projections had the Mets further along by now but a stretch of injuries and inconsistencies has left them at .500 just a month into the season.

Here are the Braves-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Mets Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +138

New York Mets: -164

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Guardians vs. Mets

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes/SportsNet New York

Stream: MLB.TV

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 1:40 PM ET 10:40 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Guardians Could Win

The Guardians’ offense came to life in game 1 of this 3 game series with the Mets. They were able to score 9 runs on 11 hits over 10 innings of work. They had a 9-7 lead going into the bottom of the 10th until the Guardians’ reliever Emmanuel Clase blew the save where he gave up four singles, three with two outs as Francisco Lindor knocked in the game-winning run. The Mets only had a 14.2% win probability in that 10th inning and they came away with the big extra-innings win.

After the weather delay, we now have a doubleheader on our hands in New York, and taking the mound for the Guardians in the first game will be Tanner Bibee (1-1 3:22 ERA). Bibee looked sensational in his last start, pitching 7.2 innings and giving up only one run on two hits while striking out seven Angels batters. The Guardians will need Bibee to replicate the same success he had against the daunted Angels lineup here against the Mets if they want to have an ounce of a chance of snatching this game 1 considering how bad their bullpen has been as of late.

Why The Mets Could Win

The Mets are going to need to keep this hot streak going if they are going to want to catch up to the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. It is surprising to many that the Mets are just at .500 and even the Marlins are ahead of them in the division. They have been hit with the injury bug for the majority of the season but they are looking fresher as the days go on as we’ve seen during their three-game stretch.

They were able to plate 10 runs against the Guardians on 12 hits all while having a huge comeback victory down two in the bottom of the 10th. They showed their resiliency and the will to win which is huge moving forward to today’s game 1 of the doubleheader against the Guardians. The top half of the Met’s lineup in Friday night’s game accounted for 8 of their 12 hits where they will need to replicate that same success in the early going.

Taking the mound for the New York Mets is the former CY Young Award winner Max Scherzer (3-2 4:88 ERA). He certainly hasn’t looked himself this year and that could be in large part of him now being 38 years old and also battling injuries. Scherzer has still shown glimpses of brilliance like in his last outing where he gave up only 1 run on two hits while striking out 6 against the Washington Nationals. The Mets will need his A-game in this one to limit the hot bats of the Cleveland Guardians.

Final Guardians-Mets Prediction & Pick

While both teams put up great numbers in the first game of the series totaling 19 runs and 23 hits, I expect runs to come at a premium here. Both Bibee and Scherzer have electric stuff which should make for a great pitcher’s duel at Citi Field. Scherzer may cough up a homerun or two because that is just what he does nowadays but he should settle in giving the Mets ample opportunities to close this one out in a razor-close game in the end.

Final Guardians-Mets Prediction & Pick: New York Mets (-164) Under 8 (-105)