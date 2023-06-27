The Cleveland Guardians are on the road to take on the Kansas City Royals in game one of their series Tuesday night at Kaufman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. So let's check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Guardians-Royals prediction and pick.

Cleveland (42-36) is coming off a series loss against the Milwaukee Brewers who took two of three. The Guardians are fighting for the top spot in the AL Central where the Minnesota Twins sit atop the division. As the Guardians take on the struggling Kansas City Royals on the road in Kansas City, this could be the time for the Guardians to make a move to cut into the Twins' lead in the division.

Kansas City (22-56) is coming off a series loss against visiting Tampa Bay Rays, who they took one of three games against. Unfortunately, the Royals have been a very big disappointment this year, especially with the young talent they possess on their team, and need an overhaul to get back into the thick of things heading into the All-Star break. They hope they can turn things around as they continue their homestand to take on the Cleveland Guardians

Here are the Guardians-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Royals Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -142

Kansas City Royals: +120

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How To Watch Guardians vs. Royals

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City and Bally Sports Great Lakes

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

Why The Guardians Will Win

Gavin Williams is starting for the Guardians. Williams is a young and talented right-hander who has been impressive in his first two starts. He has a 6.35 ERA, but that is misleading. He has only allowed four hits and four runs in 5.2 innings. He has struck out 11 batters and walked only two.

The Guardians have a strong offense. They are led by Jose Ramirez, who is hitting .293 with 12 home runs and 57 RBIs. They also have Josh Naylor, who is hitting .285 with 10 home runs and 52 RBIs. The Royals are struggling. They are 22-56 on the season, and they have lost three of their last five games. They are led by Bobby Witt Jr., who is hitting .263 with 15 home runs and 39 RBIs. However, the Royals do not have a lot of other offensive weapons.

Why The Royals Will Win

Brady Singer is starting for the Royals. Singer is a young right-hander who has been inconsistent this season, but he has pitched well in his last two starts. He has a 6.34 ERA, but he has only allowed four runs in his last 12 innings. He has struck out 13 batters and walked only two.

The Royals have a strong bullpen. The Royals have the best bullpen in the AL. They have a 3.62 ERA, and they have been very effective at preventing runs in the late innings. The Guardians are struggling. The Guardians are 37-40 on the season, and they have lost four of their last five games. They are led by Jose Ramirez, who is hitting .293 with 12 home runs and 57 RBIs. However, the Guardians do not have a lot of other offensive weapons.

Final Guardians-Royals Prediction & Pick

The Kansas City Royals are the bottom feeders of the AL Central and they get no help going against the 2nd place Guardians in tonight's matchup. The Guardians send a young pitcher Gavin Williams to the mound but he has shown promise in his limited time in the rotation. Going up against a below-average offense in the Royals he should be able to shine and the Guardians can take that one step closer to getting the top spot in their division.

Final Guardians-Royals Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Guardians (-142), Over 9 (-115)