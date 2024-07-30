We're back with continued coverage of the day's MLB action as we head to the American League Central for this divisional series. The Cleveland Guardians will visit the Detroit Tigers for the conclusion of their two-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Tigers prediction and pick.

Guardians-Tigers Projected Starters

Gavin Williams (RHP) vs. Tyler Holton (LHP)

Gavin Williams (0-3) with a 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 23 K, 24.0 IP

Last Start: 7/25 vs. DET (L) – 6.0 IP, 3 ER, 9 K

2024 Road Splits: (0-0) with a 0.87 ERA, .189 OBA, 7 K, 10.1 IP

Tyler Holton (reliever) (4-1) with a 2.97 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 57.2 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Tigers Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: -148

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Guardians vs. Tigers

Time: 1:10 p.m. ET/ 10:10 a.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Cleveland, Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cleveland Guardians are currently leading the AL Central and hold a 4.5-game lead over the Minnesota Twins. They've seen their lead grow shorter as they've gone 6-9 over their last 15 games. They also recently just finished two series against this Tigers team where they went 3-5. Still, they lead the way with the American League's highest win total and their pitching staff has gotten them to this point. While their offense ranks towards the middle of the pack, players like Steven Kwan and Jose Ramirez have been crushing the ball throughout the first half of the season.

Gavin Williams will make his sixth start of the season after his MLB debut in early July. The 2021 first-round draft pick finally got his time to shine and showed extreme poise during the performance. He's yet to notch a win on his record, but the Guardians do have a lone win against Tampa Bay in one of his previous starts. They hope their bullpen can rally behind him as he carries the momentum for one of the best rotational staffs in the entire league.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Detroit Tigers are currently fourth in the AL Central and sit 12 games back of the leading Guardians. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5 and have been hard at work during the trade deadline to improve their team. Although they've had their low points this season, they're still competing in one of the more difficult divisions in baseball right now and holding their own. The have the leg-up on the Cleveland team this season and they could find another upset win if the Guardians continue to take them lightly.

After a few slight roster moves, the Tigers brought up one of the top prospects in their system with the promotion of Dillon Dingler. He recorded an RBI in his first Major League at-bat, living up to his hype and creating excitement for this young Tigers core. While they took the 4-8 loss in last night's meeting with the Guardians

Final Guardians-Tigers Prediction & Pick

As it stands, the Tigers lead the season series 6-5 and the Guardians are determined to even the score in this series. Gavin Williams will make the start for Cleveland as he tries for his first career win. He's already seen this Tigers team once before as he improved even more with five scoreless innings in a 1-0 loss. If he can find some run support from his teammates, we should see another developmental performance from the young slinger.

The Detroit Tigers have held strong during this season series this year, but the changes to their lineup could be to blame for their disappointing performance in the first game of this current series. The Tigers just looked a bit flat and they'll have to pick their energy up to avoid the short sweep from the Guardians, effectively shifting the season series in Cleveland's direction.

The Detroit Tigers are going with an opener for this game, so we'll have to side with the Cleveland Guardians slightly as they looked like the more complete team last night. Their bats are finally waking up after a slow dip in the last few weeks, but it looks as though this series against Detroit is serving as an opportunity for the Guardians to find their own rhythm. As for Detroit, expect their lineup to continue seeing adjustments as they try to find some winning streaks during the tail-end of this season. For now, however, we'll be backing the Cleveland Guardians to win this one.

Final Guardians-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Guardians ML (-148)