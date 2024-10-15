ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Yankees look to take a 2-0 series lead as they host the Cleveland Guardians. It's time to continue our ALCS odds series with a Guardians-Yankees prediction and pick.

Guardians-Yankees Game 2 Projected Starters

Tanner Bibee vs. Gerrit Cole

Tanner Bibee (12-8) with a 3.47 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP

Last Start: Bibee went four innings against the Tigers, giving up four hits, two walks, and a home run. He would surrender two runs in a no-decision as the Guardians beat the Tigers in game four of the ALDS.

2024 Road Splits: Bibee was 7-4 in 15 starts on the road this year. He has a 2.76 ERA and a .217 opponent batting average.

Gerrit Cole (8-5) with a 3.41 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP

Last Start: Cole went seven innings, giving up six hits and one run. Cole took the win over the Kansas City Royals.

2024 Home Splits: Cole was 3-2 at home in nine starts this year with a 4.31 ERA and a .240 opponent batting average.

Here are the Guardians-Yankees ALCS Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

ALCS Odds: Guardians-Yankees Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +144

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 7 (-110)

Under: 7 (-110)

How to Watch Guardians vs. Yankees Game 2

Time: 7:38 PM ET/ 4:38 PM PT

TV: TBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

In the regular season, the Guardians are 14th in runs scored while sitting 22nd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging. Jose Ramirez has led the way this year. He is hitting .279 this year with a .335 on-base percentage. Ramirez has 39 home runs, 41 stolen bases, 118 RBIs, and 114 runs scored. Further, Josh Naylor has been solid as well. He is hitting .243 with a .320 on-base percentage. He has 31 home runs, 108 RBIS, and 84 runs scored. Rounding out the best bats this year was Steven Kwan. Kwan is hitting .292 on the year with a .368 on-base percentage. He has 14 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 82 runs scored.

Lane Thomas has led the way in the playoffs. He is hitting .273 with two home runs, nine RBIs, and two runs scored. Meanwhile, David Fry has been solid. He is hitting .263 with a home run, five RBIs, and three runs scored. Steven Kwan has also been consistent. He is hitting .480 in the playoffs with an RBI and six runs scored. The Guardians are hitting .225 in the playoffs with five home runs and 21 runs scored in six games.

Current Guardians have 127 career at-bats against Gerrit Cole. They have hit .236 off of Cole. Jose Ramirez has the most experience against Cole. He is 12-34 with three doubles, a triple, and two home runs. He also has seven RBIs. Further, Josh Naylor is 6-25 with three home runs and five RBIs against Cole. Finally, Andres Giminez is 5-22 with two doubles and an RBI.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees finished the regular season third in the majors in runs scored this year while sitting ninth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging. Aaron Judge has been amazing this year. He is hitting .322 on the year with a .458 on-base percentage. Judge has 58 home runs this year, helping to his 144 RBIs. Further, he has scored 122 times this year. Juan Soto is also having a great year. He is hitting .288 on the year with a .419 on-base percentage. He has 41 home runs and 109 RBIs this year, scoring 128 times. Anthony Volpe is also having a solid season. Volpe is hitting .243 on the year with a .293 on-base percentage. He has 12 home runs and 60 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 28 bases and scored 90 times this season.

Giancarlo Stanton has led the way in the playoffs. He is hitting .368 with two home runs, five RBIs, and three runs scored. Meanwhile, Juan Soto has been solid i nthe playoffs as well. He is hitting .353 with a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Gleyber Torres rounds out the top playoff bats. He is hitting just .211 but with a .400 on-base percentage. Torres has a home run, three RBIs, and five runs scored. The Yankees are hitting .218 with five home runs and 19 runs scored in five games.

Current Yankees have 17 career at-bats against Tanner Bibee. They have hit .353 against Bibee. Anthony Volpe is one for three with a home run and an RBI. Meanwhile, Glyber Torres is 1-3 with a double. Further, six of the eight players with an at-bat against Bibee have a hit.

Final Guardians-Yankees Prediction & Pick

Tanner Bibee has been solid in the postseason so far. He has pitched 8.2 innings, giving up two runs with a home run. Further, the Guardians went 2-0 in the two games Bibee started. Meanwhile, Gerrit Cole has been solid as well. He has pitched 12 innings, giving up five runs with four earned. The Yankees went 2-0 in the two games Cole started. The Yankees have been the slightly better offense and should be able to give Cole some run support in this one.

Final Guardians-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees ML