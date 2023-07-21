Gunplay, the Love & Hip Hop: Miami reality television star, has issued an apology after a video of him threatening to shoot up a club went viral, according to Yahoo. The incident occurred during his birthday celebration when DJ Juice played 50 Cent's songs, triggering Gunplay's rage.

In the video, Gunplay can be seen shouting at the DJ and launching a trash can at him, expressing his anger at the song choice. “Why would you play that?!” he yelled, warning not to touch him or he would shoot up the place. The feud between Gunplay and 50 Cent has been ongoing for years, and this incident only escalated tensions further.

Gunplay getting mad at a DJ for playing 50 Cent music pic.twitter.com/knJ13QZG79 — Love ya Brother Treat Him Like An Equal (@3LMthree) July 20, 2023

Addressing the situation on his Instagram page, the angered artist explained his reaction and issued an apology to fellow clubgoers. He clarified that DJ Juice played 50 Cent's tracks, “Many Men” and “I Smell P####,” after shouting him out for his birthday. Feeling disrespected and upset, Gunplay reacted in the heat of the moment. He stated that he never intended to harm anyone, including his wife, and was trying to remove people who were touching him without his consent.

Gunplay revealed that Rick Taylor, the owner of G5ive club, where the incident occurred, offered his own apology for the dispute and took action by firing DJ Juice for his actions. The reality star also expressed regret for the innocent bystanders who felt threatened during his outburst and emphasized his love for his wife and fans.

The issues between the west coast rapper and 50 ent are rooted in the longstanding feud between 50 Cent and Rick Ross. In 2012, 50 Cent and Gunplay were involved in a physical altercation at the BET Awards, during which Gunplay was jumped by associates of 50 Cent.

As the video of Gunplay's outburst gained traction on social media, the incident drew significant attention. His public apology seeks to quell the controversy surrounding the incident and demonstrate remorse for his actions.