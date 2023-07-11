Rapper 50 Cent has made a bold statement about the future of Los Angeles, declaring that the city is “finished” due to its reinstated no-bail policy. The New York artist took to Instagram to express his views, writing, “LA is finished watch how bad it gets out there. SMH.” He accompanied his message with a post from Fox 11 Los Angeles that discussed the recent reinstatement of the policy, TMZ reports.

The no-bail policy, which was put back into effect two months ago, eliminates cash bail for individuals suspected of most nonviolent misdemeanors who have been arrested but not yet arraigned. That obviously doesn't sit well with 50. Under the cash bail system, bail amounts are determined by a predetermined schedule, without considering a person's ability to pay. Those unable to afford bail or secure a bond are required to remain in custody.

Opponents of ending cash bail argue that it contributes to increased crime rates and a higher rate of suspects failing to appear for arraignment. However, Los Angeles County's zero-bail policy, implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic to alleviate jail overcrowding, has shown promising results. Failure-to-appear and re-arrest rates for individuals released under the policy have either dropped or remained consistent compared to pre-pandemic levels.

While the policy coincided with a rise in crime in Los Angeles, similar crime trends were observed across the country during the pandemic, even in places without zero-bail policies.

In issuing the injunction against the cash bail system, Judge Lawrence Riff described it as “a clear, pervasive and serious constitutional violation.” Despite this, 50 Cent remains an outspoken critic of the policy, firmly asserting that Los Angeles is heading towards a bleak future.

His statement reflects concerns about the potential consequences of the policy's reinstatement. However, it's important to consider the complex factors influencing crime rates and the ongoing discussions surrounding bail reform.