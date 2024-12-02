After the happy announcement of Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's engagement, the former's co-star in the Spider-Verse series, Shameik Moore, went viral for seemingly commenting on it.

Shortly after the news broke, Moore took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a post. While he never said Steinfeld or Allen's names, fans speculated that he was talking about their engagement.

“There's still more people to meet. More opportunities to come. And more chances to try,” his post began. “Live, learn, apply.”

Fans trolled him after the post. Moore then clarified his comments in other posts, first saying, “Also crazy what y[‘]all decide to engage with when I post.”

He later followed that up with another post. “Y[‘]all been twisting my words and f**kin wit my name for years now,” he wrote in a post.

Did Shameik Moore shoot his shot with Hailee Steinfeld?

Previously, Moore has seemingly flirted with Steinfeld while doing press for the Spider-Verse movies. One fan on X compiled various moments of his awkward flirting moments.

Some fans have pointed out that Moore is the one Spider-Man actor not to date their on-screen romantic love interest in real life. Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst previously dated after starring in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy. Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone had a relationship as well. Tom Holland and Zendaya are still going strong after first starring in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Hopefully, these awkward exchanges become fewer and far between now that Steinfeld is engaged. Congratulations to both Steinfeld and Allen.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's engagement

On November 29, 2024, Allen and Steinfeld announced their engagement in a dual post on Instagram. He seemingly proposed during the Buffalo Bills' bye week, as their captions read, “11•22•2024.”

They have been dating since May 2023, a month before Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse came out. Allen and Steinfeld have been going steady since, even if they don't get the same level of media attention as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

It is a very exciting time for the couple. Hopefully, their wedding planning goes smoothly, as it is a long process. Surely, we will continue to get updates from them in the coming months.

Allen and the Bills are also coming off a big win against the San Fransisco 49ers in a snow game. They won the game in dominant fashion by a score of 35-10.

In the game, Allen threw two touchdowns and also rushed one in. His signature moment came when he caught a lateral from Amari Cooper for a touchdown.

The Bills are 10-2 and are chasing the Kansas City Chiefs, who they beat in Week 1, 30-21. Allen threw for 262 yards and one touchdown in the game. He also scored the game-winning rushing touchdown to close it out.