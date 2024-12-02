Over the last week and a half, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen made two crucial decisions that define a man's life. First, he decided to get down on one knee and pop the question to his girlfriend, actress Hailee Steinfeld, and predictably, she said yes. Congrats to the happy couple. Second, and much more importantly (I kid), Allen made the decision to start himself in Fantasy Football this week.

Despite the fact that there was a blizzard coming down in Orchard Park that made conditions less than ideal, Allen still thrived during a 35-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. The 28-year-old QB was asked to throw the ball only 17 times, but he made the most of those attempts, completing 13 passes for 148 yards and a pair of touchdowns. And oh, did you hear, Allen was in the books for a receiving touchdown as well?

Allen also added a touchdown on the ground, but with 59 of them in his career — the second-most all-time behind Cam Newton — that's old news. For the game, using ESPN's standard fantasy football scoring, Allen scored 28.4 points, the most among quarterbacks and the second-most among all players in the NFL in Week 13. No word on how the rest of Josh Allen's roster performed, but if his lineup included Brock Bowers, Terry McLaurin, Joe Mixon or Mike Evans, he's likely in good shape.

Bills clinch AFC East, eye Super Bowl run

With the win — coupled with a loss by the Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving night — Buffalo has now clinched the AFC East for the fifth straight time, the longest non-New England Patriots streak in the history of the division. But while Bills Mafia will certainly celebrate their division crown for a moment, soon their focus will shift to the one achievement that has alluded the Bills throughout their entire franchise history… a Super Bowl title.

Being able to secure the top seed in the AFC would likely go a long way in ensuring that Buffalo plays in New Orleans on February 9th, but with the Chiefs holding a one game lead in the standings, Buffalo does not control their own destiny. However, because the Bills handed Kansas City their only loss of the season thus far, if the Bills run the table the rest of the way, all it takes is one Chiefs slip up, and suddenly the road to the Super Bowl runs through Western New York.

“We control a piece of that and then some of that we don't,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said after the game, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com. “So, it's really about our level of play every week, getting to the level it needs to be, and that usually puts you in a good spot one way or the other.”

According to Josh Allen, the Bills are in the ideal spot moving forward.

“We get to play free,” Allen said. “There's really no repercussions for what we're doing, but at the same time, we're chasing the 1-seed. We understand that. We know that and we've got to keep getting better each and every week. But it's going to be fun to go out there and play free and play relaxed and play loose. I think that could be a dangerous team.”

Very, very dangerous.