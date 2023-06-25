Haiti and Qatar lock horns in the CONCACAF Gold Cup! Catch the CONCACAF Gold Cup odds series here, featuring our Haiti-Qatar prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Haitians have been enjoying success in their recent outings. Since June 2022, Haiti has not lost in the CONCACAF Nations League B Group B games, granting them instant promotion in this year's CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Qatar will be trying to find its groove as the nation is invited to this tournament for North, Central America, and Caribbean nations. Qatar has six fixtures played in this game, of which two only resulted in wins. They opened and close their 2023 matches with victories, and the recent outing with Jamaica resulted in a 1-2 scoreline.

Here are the Haiti-Qatar soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Odds: Haiti-Qatar Odds

Haiti: +240

Qatar: +105

Draw: +220

Over 2.5 Goals: -106

Under 2.5 Goals: -134

How to Watch Haiti vs. Qatar

TV: Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, TUDN App, TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Bet365

Time: 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Haiti Can Beat Qatar

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Haiti is ranked 87th in the world rankings by FIFA. The Red and Blue are ahead of Curacao, Uganda, Syria, and Luxembourg. They fall behind Jordan, Bahrain, and Zambia on the ladder. Haiti is also the sixth-best team in the CONCACAF index, behind Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica, Canada, and Panama.

Les Grenadiers are set to make their return to competitive action this weekend and will hope they can replicate the strong performance they showed in the just-concluded CONCACAF Nations League. They beat Bermuda 3-1 in their most recent outing, sitting three goals up before their opponents scored a consolation goal in the second half. Haiti recorded a 5-1-0 tally in six games in League B Group B, topping Guyana, Bermuda, and Montserrat. They also scored 22 goals and had a +17 goal differential in the group.

Sunday's game will mark just the second meeting between the two sides. The first-ever matchup between the two nations came back in 2010 when they faced off in a friendly clash which Les Bicolores won 1-0. Haiti's most recent matchup against Asian opposition came back in September 2021 when they beat Jordan 2-0 in a friendly clash at the Bahrain National Stadium.

Haiti is on a brilliant five-game winning streak and is undefeated in their last six matches. They have performed well on foreign grounds of late and will be hopeful of a result here. La Sélection Nationale is hoping to improve on their previous term’s record when they failed to find a way out of the group stage which included the USA, Canada, and Martinique, scoring only three goals in three games.

The team led by Spanish manager Gabriel Calderon Pellegrino will be building on their momentum. The Grenadiers hope to replicate their 2019 run when they reached as far as the semifinals, where they lost to the future-triumphant, Mexico (0-1). Haiti has kept a clean sheet in three of the past six games, giving up five goals in the process.

Duckens Nazon is expected to get the keys to the offense. In 50 caps for Haiti, he has 26 goals and he has also blasted 18 goals in 32 games for Bulgarian club CSKA Sofia. Frantzdy Pierrot, Wilde-Donald Guerrier, and Carnejy Antoine are the other serviceable forwards for the team, who have combined for 35 goals. Derrick Etienne will be a focal point in the midfield and he will be adding to his seven goals for the national team.

Why Qatar Can Beat Haiti

Qatar is a member of the Asian Football Confederation but has been invited to the Gold Cup as a guest for a second consecutive edition of the North American tournament. The Maroons are ranked 61 in the recent FIFA Men's Football rankings, placing ahead of Northern Ireland, Iceland, and North Macedonia. The Asia-based team trails Panama, Slovenia, and Ghana in the rankings.

The Qataris prepared for the competition with a series of friendlies over the last two weeks with their most recent clash coming against New Zealand. Qatar lost the game, courtesy of Marko Samenic who scored a goal in 17 minutes off a pass from Marco Rojas. However, the game was abandoned at half-time, due to racial abuse allegations and inaction by the officials. Qatar did manage to beat Jamaica in a friendly played ten days ago (2-1) but they have fallen 0-1 to Croatia's under-23 team a week prior to that game.

The Maroons made it to the semifinals of the continental showpiece back in 2021 and will be looking to go all the way this time around to become the first guest team to win the competition. However, they will hope that positive momentum can carry them to success against Qatar who will enter this tournament low on confidence after a poor campaign at the 2022 World Cup as a host nation. Qatar also had an early exit in the Gulf Cup, reaching the semifinals but was defeated by Iraq who won the tournament.

Qatar has made hard work of scoring goals over their last seven games, contributing to the poor return of just six. In those matches, Al-Annabi has also seen the overall goal tally against them equal to eight. Having said that, time will tell whether the trend might be sustained here in this game.

All eyes will be on Almoez Ali who has 42 goals in 88 appearances for the national team. Mohammed Muntari and Ahmed Alaaeldin are also expected to make some goals as they occupy the forward slots. Ali Assadalla commands the midfield and will add to his 12-goal tally.

Final Haiti-Qatar Prediction & Pick

Haiti is coming in hot in this competition, while Qatar will be trying to warm up after bad outings in recent tournaments. However, the invited team will come out on top of the sixth-best team in the CONCACAF.

Final Haiti-Qatar Prediction & Pick: Qatar (+105), Under 2.5 goals (-134)