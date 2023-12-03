Halo's returns for season two on Paramount+ with a trailer teasing all out war between the Covenant and UNSC and the destruction that follows.

Master Chief is back in the first trailer for Halo's second season on Paramount+, teasing the wrath the Covenant is preparing to unleash on the UNSC forces standing between them and their holy relic, Halo.

Pablo Schreiber's Master Chief greets viewers at the very beginning of the trailer that quickly escalates into shots of all out war between the Covenant and UNSC forces engulfing what appears to be the series' version of Reach. It is the final shot, though, that is the most eye-catching as it gives audiences a first glimpse at the titular Halo ring the Covenant believes will help deliver them on their “Great Journey.”

Season two of Halo follows the events of a first season that was met with mixed reactions from fans and critics, alike, for its adaptation of the popular video game franchise. While the cast's performances and the series action scenes were well received, a major point of criticism was how drastically it deviated from the original source material at certain points.

Former 343 Studios executive and Halo TV series producer Kiki Wolfkill had previously stated that the Paramount+ series would not be a direct adaptation of the games and instead operate as its own canon inspired by the franchise's existing lore material, dubbed the “Silver Timeline.” However, the season two trailer appears to hint that the TV series' narrative will start to more closely align with the original games starting with the fall of Reach.

The fall of Reach is one of the most important events in Halo's canon as it was what propelled the UNSC ship Pillar of Autumn, with Master Chief on board, to discover the first Halo ring in the original 2001 game. Players got to experience the planet's fall, first-hand, in 2010's Halo: Reach as a member of the Spartan unit Noble Team.

Halo season two is scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ on February 8, 2024.