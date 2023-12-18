Hampton's Camryn Hill was the only Lady Pirate who scored in double-figures. Meanwhile, George Washington's Essence Brown and Asjah Innis combined for 31 of the Revolutionaries' 46 points.

The Hampton Lady Pirates fall short again in a 46-40 loss to the George Washington Revolutionaries. The Lady Pirates are still searching for their first win of the season after dropping their first eight games. In fairness, they've played six of those games on the road, and they may secure some more wins as conference play opens up in a few weeks.

Hampton could not find the basket in the first quarter. They scored a measly nine points, with Camryn Hill accounting for four of them with two jump shots. Meanwhile, the Revolutionaries had no trouble putting the ball in the basket as they finished the opening period with 17 points. Essence Brown nearly outscored all of Hampton herself with seven first quarter points. After a relatively slow start from both teams, George Washington finished on a 7-2 run.

Then, the script flipped in the second quarter. The Lady Pirates outscored the Revolutionaries 15-7 to tie the game at halftime. After falling behind 21-11, Hampton pulled off a 13-3 run to get back in the game. Hill hit two jumpers to kick start the run, followed by a pair of free throws to give her 10 points in the first half.

Coming out of the halftime break, however, Hampton struggled to score once again. George Washington forced five turnovers in the third quarter alone, and their defense held the Lady Pirates to just six points. Aisha Dabo was the only Lady Pirate to make a field goal – the rest of their points came from free throws.

In the final quarter of play, Hampton had a golden opportunity to take the lead in this low scoring affair. Hill's jumper, followed by a free throw from Makayla Cobb, cut the George Washington lead down to 37-35. Then, for three minutes, neither team could score. The Revolutionaries broke the ice with a three pointer from Asjah Innis, but Hill responded with another jumper. Later on, Innis sunk another shot from distance, giving George Washington a 43-37 lead. She closed the game out with three free throws. Despite a three pointer from Cobb, the Lady Pirates could not overcome Innis' final surge.

Essence Brown and Asjah Innis did almost everything for the George Washington Revolutionaries. Brown led all scorers with 17 points and five rebounds. Innis had a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds, as well as four assists and a steal. No other Revolutionary scored in double-digits.

The Hampton Lady Pirates had a similar story as Camryn Hill bolstered their dormant offense. She finished with 14 points, five rebounds, and a block. Jenae Dublin and Aisha Dabo tied with six points, though Dublin also had four rebounds and five steals.

The Lady Pirates hope to grab their first win of the season on Dec. 19 at Georgia Southern. They quickly return home for a match against Saint Peter's to close the year.