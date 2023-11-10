Hampton Linebacker Qwahsin Townsel was the first HU player selected to play in the HBCU Legacy Bowl on Feb. 24, 2024.

Qwahsin Townsel, a linebacker for the Hampton Pirates football team, was selected to play in the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl. Townsel is in his second year with the Pirates after transferring from Villanova University two years ago.

Townsel leads all Hampton defenders in tackles with 88 total tackles (39 solo, 49 assisted). In the CAA, he is third in total tackles. He is also tied for second with three tackles for losses.

Amongst a number of productive performances, his Townsel's best game came against Campbell. He racked up 18 total tackles, with seven solo and 11 assisted. He also had one and a half tackles for loss and a forced fumble. In Hampton's blowout win against Richmond the week prior, Townsel had half a tackle for loss and half a sack to go along with six total tackles.

Townsel leads the sixth best rushing defense in the CAA. The Pirates are holding opponents to an average of 157.44 rushing yards per game.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl began in 2022. It was founded by a group of companies, including Allstate, the New Orleans Saints, the NFL, Adidas, Patrick Mahomes and his foundation, CocaCola, the Allstate Sugar Bowl, and more. Other NFL players joined in support of game: Jameis Winston, Bobby Wagner, and Terron Armstead are all listed as participating partners.

Hampton had two players selected to the 2023 Legacy game. Defensive lineman KeShaun Moore and defensive back Ali Shockley joined other top HBCU football players from around the country.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl kicks off at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 in New Orleans, LA.