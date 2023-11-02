The 4-4 Hampton football team faces off against the University of Maine in Orono. The Pirates are seeking a win to go 3-3 in the CAA

For the first time in school history, the Hampton Pirates football team will play in Maine against the University of Maine Black Bears on Nov. 4. The Pirates, coming off an electric victory over North Carolina A&T, will enter the matchup carrying a 4-4 overall record.

More importantly, they currently sit at 2-3 against fellow CAA opponents. A win over the Black Bears would put them at 3-3 in the CAA. Head coach Robert Prunty stressed the importance of a win this Saturday.

“Our guys are up for the challenge,” he said. “We're 4-4, and we can get over .500, so that's where our mindset is at. We just want to win one. If we can go 1-0 Saturday then – that's what our goal is: to go 1-0.”

The Pirates will have their hands full, especially through the air. Maine ranks third in passing offense and completion percentage. They have the third most passing yards and passing touchdowns, and are second in total passing attempts behind the neighboring New Hampshire. Meanwhile, Hampton ranks twelfth in passing defense.

“They're a dangerous team,” Prunty said. “They throw the ball more than any other team we've faced. They throw everything at you.”

The extreme emphasis on their aerial assault results in a poor running game, however. The Black Bears are last in rushing offense with just 695 total rushing yards and seven touchdowns. In just six games, Hampton running back Elijah Burris has 630 yards and two touchdowns himself.

Defensively, Maine is average against the run, though they will need to improve quickly to stop the Pirates. They give up 4.5 yards per carry while Hampton leads the CAA with 5.49 yards per carry. Maine head coach Jordan Stevens talked at length about the Pirates' physicality on both sides of the ball, which leads to their success.

“They have a strong rushing attack on offense,” he said. “I think they have three guys with over 80 carries on the season. Defensively, they're a big strong defense that is aggressive up front, and do a nice job covering down on the back end. They're going to keep things in front of the, so we're going to have to earn everything this weekend on the ground and in the air.”

Despite the poor overall record at just 2-7, Maine is also searching to go .500 in the CAA with a win this Saturday. Maine's Faculty Appreciation and Senior Day game kicks off at 1:00 p.m.