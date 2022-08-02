Hard West 2 Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay and Details

Cowboys, Ghosts, and XCOM-like gameplay. Learn more about the Hard West 2 Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay, and other details here.

Hard West 2 Release Date: August 4, 2022

Hard West 2 is coming out exclusively on PC on August 4, 2022. The game currently has a demo live on Steam.

Gameplay

Hard West 2 is a turn-based tactics strategy game that experiments with the XCOM formula to make a system of its own. Aside from your usual cover, flanking, and positioning mechanics, Hard West 2 adds dynamic shootouts to the mix. Have you ever played a turn-based tactics game where you’re on the move? That’s what this game is offering. If it’s a bit hard to imagine, then picture this: your guys are on top of a moving train, while your enemies are flanking the vehicle while riding horses. How cool is that?

On top of guns and explosives, Hard West 2 also features witchcraft – this game’s version of a magic system, which isn’t completely new to the genre but this game offers its own flair to it based on its very flavorful world. You can also use momentum to your side by replenishing your action points for multiple actions in a row by activating your Bravado State. Activate your Bravado State by racking up kills so you can take down everyone with you during your last stand.

Unlike XCOM, this game doesn’t have a base for you to build up your posse. Instead, the game features exploration on horseback. Explore different locations and discover loot and treasures lying in wait, but also beware of dangers that you might encounter in your travels!

Story

Hard West 2 has you controlling a posse of four hardened cowboys: Gin Carter, a gambler, outlaw, and an infamous con man that only cares for himself; Flynn, the posse’s thief and witch who uses her dark magic to survive the horrors of the Hard West; Laughing Deer, the native who lives for vengeance against the secretive organization Shadow Dance; and Old Man Bill, who has seen everything that the Hard West has to offer, and is ready to experience everything again in his second life as a resurrected dead.

Are you ready to lead your posse on an adventure that will have you facing the Devil himself?