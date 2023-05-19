Harrison Ford started his career in the Indiana Jones franchise as the sexy, swashbuckling actor. Forty years later, he’s concluding his career in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and he still looks as good as ever, according to him. In a Cannes Film Festival conference, he opened up about aging and the AI used in the fifth and final Jones film, per Variety.

Dial of Destiny follows Indy in the race against time to retrieve an ancient dial with the power to change the course of history. His companion for this film is his goddaughter, portrayed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who assists him as they fight Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a former Nazi who works for NASA. In the beginning of the film, Harrison Ford is de-aged with the help of AI technology

“It’s not photoshop magic. That’s what I looked like 35 years ago,” Ford said. “It’s just a trick unless it’s supported by story. I think it was used very skillfully. I’m very happy with it.”

However, one person in the room still enjoyed Ford’s shirtless scene, saying he still looked “very hot” at 80 years old.

“Look,” he said hilariously. “I’ve been blessed with this body. Thanks for noticing.”

Also during the press conference, the cast of Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson talked about their experience with the Indiana Jones franchise. But because all of them were different ages when they discovered it, they all had different experiences and memories.

The 33 year old Wilson said the Raiders of The Lost Ark was “before [her] time.”

“Thirty years before I was born, the first film came out,” said Mikkelsen, who’s 57. “These films are legendary for a reason. We all want to be Indiana Jones. That impact is all over the world.”

There’s no doubt this franchise has been inspiring to viewers around the world, at all ages. It doesn’t matter if you’re 33 and first finding out about it, or continuing the journey in your 80s. Indiana Jones is a relic, much like the fictional dial of destiny the final film depicts.