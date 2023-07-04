In 2002, Harrison Ford revealed he went to therapy for a bit. Now, over 20 years later, he reflected on the experience amid Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and his other projects Shrinking and 1923.

“My opinion is not of the profession, it’s of the practitioner,” Ford told The Hollywood Reporter. “There are all kinds of therapy. I’m sure many of them are useful to many people. I’m not anti-therapy for anybody — except for myself. I know who the f**k I am at this point.”

Ford was then asked if he had social anxiety, because it was something som fans observed of him during interviews.

“S**t. That sounds like something a psychiatrist would say, not a casual observer. No. I don’t have a social anxiety disorder. I have an abhorrence of boring situations,” Ford explained. “I was shy when I first went onstage — I wasn’t shy, I was f*****g terrified. My knees would shake so badly, you could see it from the back of the theater. But that’s not social anxiety. That’s being unfamiliar with the territory. I was able to talk myself through that and then enjoy the experience of being onstage and telling a story with collaborators.”

Now that he’s done it a few times, he knows what motivates him to get himself to do something that may be “boring.”

“I just buckle down and do it. There are things I don’t love doing, but I want to be gracious about it, and I don’t want to shove it into somebody’s face that I don’t like doing it. They might be having a great time. Like you might be having a great time right now, or you could be having a terrible time and are preparing to write some nasty s**t and I would never know. I’m just here to do my job, and my job, at the moment, is to help sell the product. This is what they really pay me for. The acting I’d do for free.”

