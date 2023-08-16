“Snakes. Why did it have to be snakes?” Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones once pondered. Turns out, a species of snakes is being named after the actor, who weighed in on the matter.

A new snake discovered in Peru has been named, Tachymenoides harrisonfordi.

Ford weighed in, saying, “These scientists keep naming critters after me, but it’s always the ones that terrify children. I don’t understand. I spend my free time cross-stitching. I sing lullabies to my basil plants, so they won’t fear the night.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He then got serious, calling the homage “humbling.”

“In all seriousness, this discovery is humbling. It’s a reminder that there’s still so much to learn about our wild world — and that humans are one small part of an impossibly vast biosphere. On this planet, all fates are intertwined, and right now, one million species are teetering on the edge of oblivion. We have an existential mandate to mend our broken relationship with nature and protect the places that sustain life,” he said.

Harrison Ford just starred in the fifth Indiana Jones film, Dial of Destiny. This presumably will serve as Ford's last time donning the fedora. The film was released 43 years after Raiders of the Lost Ark, the first film in the franchise and the one where Indiana Jones says his iconic snakes line. Ford is also known for his iconic roles in the likes of the Star Wars franchise, Blade Runner, and Air Force One. He recently transitioned to the small screen starring Yellowstone spin-off 1923 and Shrinking for Apple TV+.