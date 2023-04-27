Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

With Max and J.K. Rowling joining forces to bring a new Harry Potter series to life, it’s only a matter of time before we see fresh faces playing the characters everyone loved in the films. Among these is Voldemort, portrayed masterfully by Ralph Fiennes. Since there’s little hope for the actor to reprise his role, Max and Rowling will look at a set of new names to bring You-Know-Who to the small screen. We take a look below at five actors who can achieve this feat.

Harry Potter: 5 best choices to play Voldemort in Max series, ranked

5. Mark Strong

There are a select few actors out there that can effectively use their physical gifts and the vibe they bring into a room to create an impact unlike any other. Mark Strong is definitely one of them, as proven by his roles in Kingsman: The Secret Service, Nocebo, and Shazam.

Biggest surprise of #Shazam for me. Mark Strong as Dr. Sivana. He’s badass as hell, deliciously evil, and a compelling sympathetic villain all in one. I love villains like him. Reminded me of a cross of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Voldemort and Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock. pic.twitter.com/vq9r1YGVQe — Nolan Dean 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🌈 (@nolandean27) March 27, 2019

The last film mentioned gave Strong an opportunity to flex his muscles as an antagonist. In it, we see his Dr. Sivana go up against Shazam and his family in a battle he ultimately lost. Even if that’s the case, shades of You-Know-Who can be seen in Strong’s performance here, and it wouldn’t be a long shot for him to join the cast of Max’s new Harry Potter series. If he does, all he needs is a crazy tweak to his acting, a sinister look via prosthetics, and you’ve got a Voldemort that can strike fear into the heart of the Wizarding World.

4. Benedict Cumberbatch

Being Voldemort isn’t just about the looks. It’s also how the dialogue is being used to create fear more than the action involved. In this regard, Benedict Cumberbatch can stand tall among all the options for Voldemort and give it a legitimate performance for the new Harry Potter series on Max.

@jk_rowling please somehow get Benedict Cumberbatch on board for Voldemort! His voice and face are a perfect match for the role…and the talent 🙌 There is no better option 🙏🐍🐍🐍 #HarryPotter #HarryPotterHBO #Harrypotterseries #benedictcumberbatch pic.twitter.com/A9hJDTalci — Stefanie C (@Stefani83192825) April 13, 2023

Benedict’s voice, while calm at times, can become more sinister in an instant. As seen in his roles in Sherlock and Smaug in The Hobbit Trilogy, Cumberbatch can immediately become scary at will. This is perfect for Voldemort as his looks are more than enough to make an impact. Add in that voice, his stellar acting to the table, and you’ve got a Dark Lord that can elevate Max and Rowling’s new Harry Potter series when it comes out in the future.

3. Cillian Murphy

There’s just something so Slytherin with how Cillian Murphy acts and talks. It could be that sleek way of moving from one scene to the next, or the imposing vibe he brings to the table whenever the camera is on him. As can be seen in his roles in Peaky Blinders as Tommy Shelby, Murphy delivers a performance of a leader, coupled with all the traits he can use as the new Voldemort.

My late night thought for today is what if Cillian Murphy played Voldemort in this new Harry Potter remake series………. pic.twitter.com/T6zg0J2Xgi — alyx (@alyxmuldowney) April 21, 2023

Murphy can definitely use Shelby’s fierceness and leadership qualities as Voldemort. Imagine him leading the Death Eaters with such savagery and finesse wrapped in one package. If he gets the role, expect Murphy to give a performance that will be set apart from what Ralph Fiennes gave years ago to the franchise.

2. Andrew Scott

While Benedict Cumberbatch may be one of the best choices to play Voldemort, his adversary in Sherlock might even be better. Andrew Scott’s Moriarty is definitely a force to be reckoned with, especially in the instances he appears in the series.

Andrew Scott's Moriarty still gives me the chills whenever i watch him in Sherlock. Such a talented actor. pic.twitter.com/6X6XLQP8XK — βεllεrορhοη Ω *🧐* (@BellerophonC) April 20, 2023

Just add some prosthetics that will make him Voldemort, a new look that also sets him apart from the original version played by Fiennes, and just allow him to go to town with this role. If given the chance, mainstream audiences who are not familiar with Scott’s acting chops in Sherlock will be in for a delightful surprise to see Voldemort unleashed on the small screen.

1. Daniel Craig

Although every other option on this list bring something special to the role of Voldemort, there is one who can take all of those qualities and mash it into You-Know-Who. It’s no other than Daniel Craig.

Essentially, Voldemort is a sadistic wizard with delusions of grandeur far greater than anyone in the Wizarding World. He’s also ruthless in getting what he wants and is devoid of any form or love or kindness in his body. But while his personality is one everybody will love to hate, Voldemort’s background reeks of tragedy and grief, especially that of his mother and her family. Daniel Craig has the gravitas and acting talent to bring all of these to life. In the process, the most recent 007 as the new Dark Lord will surely bring people into the new Harry Potter series and make them follow it on Max.

In any case, the new Harry Potter series by Max and J.K. Rowling will surely be a hot trend in the coming months as development for it starts to ramp up. Expect a lot of eyes to be turned toward the casting, especially that of Lord Voldemort. If one of these names make it, expect the whole fandom to explode with joy.