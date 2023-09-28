Sir Michael Gambon, known for playing Dumbledore in the Harry Potter series, has passed away. Social media users weighed in on the tragic development.

It was announced on September 28 that Gambon had passed away. The Harry Potter star was 82 and just had a “bout” with pneumonia.

X (formerly Twitter) users weighed in on the tragic news. “Michael brought something so unique to his role as Dumbledore and delivered incredible moments throughout the saga,” one X user said. “Sending condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Another X user said, “Wands up for this legend,” with a crying emoji.

“Unfortunate to see this,” another added. “Rest in peace to the man and condolences to his friends and family. He will be missed.”

Sir Michael Gambon was a renowned theatre actor. He starred in a number of William Shakespeare productions including Othello (and a film adaptation), Hamlet, Macbeth, and Coriolanus. Eventually, Gambon would end up in New York City under the bright lights of Broadway, making his debut in Skylight. He'd earn a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for that performance.

When he made the jump to film, he starred in the likes of The Insider, The King's Speech, and Quartet. He starred in Wes Anderson's The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou. Five years later, he'd star in Anderson's stop-motion film, Fantastic Mr. Fox.

His biggest role, however, came in the Harry Potter series. After Richard Harris had played Dumbledore in the first two film adaptations of J.K. Rowling's iconic book series, Gambon took on the mantle. He'd go on to play the role in the final six films of the franchise from 2004-2011.