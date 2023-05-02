After much speculation, HBO Max confirmed a new Harry Potter show is in the works. Fans can expect a faithful adaptation of the beloved book series, set to span over a decade with a new cast, IMDB confirms. However, this means saying goodbye to the iconic actors who brought the Wizarding World to life on the big screen, including the challenge of finding a new actor to portray the beloved protagonist, Harry Potter. Fans are apprehensive about the changes but can’t wait to see who fills the main wizard’s shoes.

Max can go in three directions choosing Potter. The obvious way is selecting a star that’s already in the limelight and what you call a fan favorite. Another less popular route is going with an unknown actor. Granted, that’s pretty much what happened with the original series because how many Harry Potter fans knew who Daniel Radcliffe was? Sure, if you caught the BBC One television film David Copperfield from 1999, or his feature film debut in The Tailor of Panama, you might’ve known of him, but he wasn’t a household name yet. The other source is going with someone on the rise, so with that, let’s look at the top three choices to play Harry Potter in the upcoming reboot.

3. Asa Butterfield

As a rising star in Hollywood, Asa Butterfield has captured the hearts of audiences with his performance in the hit Netflix series “Sex Education”. But what many may not know is that Butterfield has been acting for years and has already earned around 50 award nominations, including recognition from the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, National Film Awards, and the Saturn Awards.

With a filmography that includes impressive titles such as “Hugo”, “The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas”, “Ender’s Game”, and “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”, it’s no surprise that fans have long envisioned Butterfield as the perfect actor to take on the iconic role of Harry Potter. In fact, a simple internet search reveals numerous fan posters of Butterfield as the famous wizard.

Given his undeniable talent and passionate fanbase, it seems that Butterfield would be the ideal choice to bring Harry Potter to life once again.

2. Kit Conner

Kit Connor, who made his debut in the film industry at the age of 9, has gained fame for his acting skills in movies like Rocketman and His Dark Materials. He later rose to stardom with his performance as Nick Nelson in Netflix’s Heartstopper. Connor’s natural chemistry with his co-stars and his emotionally mature acting left a lasting impression on viewers.

Although he may not fit the age requirement to play Harry Potter, there’s no denying that Connor possesses the qualities to excel in the role. He shares a resemblance to a young Daniel Radcliffe and has already proven his ability to deliver powerful and emotional performances, which are essential for playing the iconic character.

1. A Newcomer

The prospect of finding someone to play the iconic role of Harry Potter comes with great challenges. Whoever gets the part will undoubtedly receive unfair comparisons to Daniel Radcliffe’s exceptional performance in the original films, and the same goes for the other beloved characters such as Ron and Hermione. A favorable solution seems to be following the original Potter formula of casting fresh faces without any prior baggage. It would also be wise to have a multi-season approach to allow the audience to grow alongside the actors. The young cast of Hogwarts should also follow the same pattern of lesser-known actors when cast. This approach is sure to bring a breath of fresh air to the franchise while also giving a chance to new talent to shine in their own right.

There undeniably isn’t a shortage of talent, it comes down to selecting the right person for the role. Max, the casting directors, and J.K. Rowling have a lot to think about as they prepare for this long journey ahead. The funny part is that the fans will probably stress just as much as the aforementioned names, wondering who ends up playing who. As the old saying goes, only time will tell and that’s all anyone has right now as they wait for the cast announcements. The best thing to do in this situation is to not have any hopes or expectations. Go with the flow because how often do we get to see who we actually want or think would do a great job playing a particular actor in a show or movie?