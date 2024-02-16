Harvard faces Cornell. Our college basketball odds series includes our Harvard Cornell prediction, odds, and pick.

The Ivy League has a clear-cut hierarchy right now. It might change in the next few weeks, but at the moment, it's clear where various teams stand. There are three teams which have been noticeably better than the other five this season. Cornell is part of the top three. The Big Red are one game behind league-leading Yale and one game ahead of third-place Princeton. Given that the Ivy League has used — in recent years — a four-team playoff to decide its NCAA Tournament representative, Cornell is in a very good position to make that playoff. The Big Red could lose one or two games and still be in a top-four position. They have created some margin for error. Moreover, in the second spot, they know that if they keep winning, they would not have to face unbeaten (7-0) Yale in the playoff semifinal round. That's a goal worth aiming for in the final weeks of the regular season.

The five-team underclass in the Ivy League is fighting for that fourth spot behind Yale, Cornell, and Princeton. Harvard, at 3-4 in the Ivy League, is tied with Columbia for that fourth position, one game ahead of 2-5 Brown with Dartmouth and Pennsylvania lagging behind. This is a huge game for Harvard. Winning it would not only elevate the Crimson to fourth, but it would bring Cornell back to the pack. Harvard would trail Cornell by only two games. A late-season losing skid from the Big Red could turn the currently clear Ivy League outlook into a more cloudy forecast.

Here are the Harvard-Cornell College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Harvard-Cornell Odds

Harvard Crimson: +8.5 (-105)

Cornell Big Red: -8.5 (-115)

Over: 158.5 (-110)

Under: 158.5 (-110)

How To Watch Harvard vs Cornell

Time: 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Harvard Could Cover the Spread

These teams met two weeks ago. While Cornell did win by 13 points, 89-76, there are a few things from that game worth noting which suggest that Harvard can cover an 8.5-point spread here. First, Harvard shot over 52 percent from the field. Cornell did not bother Harvard's shooters in this game. Harvard got high-quality looks at the basket and usually converted them. Second, Harvard went just 11 of 20 from the free throw line, or 55 percent. If Harvard can shoot a normal percentage of free throws and earn a similar number of attempts, it can score several more points than it did the first time. Change that 11 of 20 number two weeks ago into a 15 of 20 shooting line, for instance. That's four more points. Cornell hit 16 of 18 free throws, or 88 percent. If Cornell regresses slightly, that's another movement toward Harvard covering the number. One more stat: Cornell made six more 3-pointers than Harvard did two weeks ago. If that number merely shrinks to three or four, it's a few more points shifting to Harvard's column.

Why Cornell Could Cover the Spread

Everything you just read about Cornell beating Harvard by 13 points at Harvard two weeks ago is, by itself, an argument for taking Cornell. Harvard shot over 52 percent at home and still lost by 13? Cornell must be pretty good. Cornell shot the ball well from the field, from 3-point range, and the foul line. That's a good team with ample skill. This return game is at home. Cornell is playing well and confidently. Don't overthink this.

Final Harvard-Cornell Prediction & Pick

The lean is to Cornell, but Harvard will be desperate to win. Stay away and wait for a live play.



