The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between Harvard and St. John's. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Harvard-St. John's prediction and pick.

St. John's (5-2) faces Harvard (2-5) on Saturday at Carnesecca Arena, both teams looking to rebound from recent losses. The Red Storm, after a promising start, stumbled in the Bahamas, highlighted by a disappointing 66-63 defeat to Georgia where they shot just 31.1% from the field. St. John's will rely on players like Zuby Ejiofor, who has shown scoring potential, and Kadary Richmond, who needs to regain form after a tough outing last week. Harvard, struggling offensively with an average of just 66.9 points per game, is coming off a 62-54 loss to UMass13. The Crimson's Robert Hinton leads the team but has been inconsistent lately. This matchup will be crucial for both teams as they seek to establish momentum heading into the heart of the season.

Here are the Harvard-St. John's College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Harvard-St. John's Odds

Harvard: +24.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +2400

St. John's: -24.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -10000

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Harvard vs. St. John's

Time: 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Harvard Will Cover The Spread/Win

Harvard's Crimson are poised to upset the St. John's Red Storm this Saturday, despite their challenging 2-5 record. The key to Harvard's potential victory lies in the stellar performance of freshman guard Robert Hinton, who has been a revelation this season. Averaging 16.4 points per game, Hinton ranks sixth among first-years nationally and has shown remarkable consistency, shooting 48.4% from the field3. His ability to create scoring opportunities and contribute across the board, as evidenced by his recent 18-point, 9-rebound, and 5-assist performance against Colgate, will be crucial in breaking down St. John's defense.

While St. John's boasts a strong 5-2 record and a defense ranked 15th nationally by KenPom, they've shown vulnerability, particularly in their recent loss to Georgia. Harvard's slower pace of play could frustrate the Red Storm, forcing them out of their comfort zone. Additionally, junior guard Chandler Piggé's improved production, averaging 12.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, provides a solid second option for the Crimson. If Harvard can control the tempo, limit turnovers, and capitalize on Hinton's scoring prowess, they have a real shot at securing their first road win of the season against a formidable St. John's squad.

Why St. John's Will Cover The Spread/Win

St. John's Red Storm are set to secure a victory against Harvard this Saturday, bolstered by their strong home-court advantage and a potent offensive lineup. With a record of 5-2, St. John's has proven to be formidable at Carnesecca Arena, winning all four home games convincingly. The Red Storm average an impressive 82.9 points per game, significantly outpacing Harvard's 66.9 points. Key players like Zuby Ejiofor, who recently scored 22 points against Georgia, and RJ Luis, averaging 16.7 points, will be critical in exploiting Harvard's defensive weaknesses. St. John's ability to force turnovers and capitalize on fast-break opportunities will further tilt the game in their favor.

Moreover, Harvard's struggles on the road present an additional challenge for them. The Crimson are winless in four away games this season and have consistently struggled offensively, shooting below 40% in multiple contests. Their defense has also been porous, allowing an average of 79.5 points in road games. With St. John's ranked highly defensively and capable of applying pressure, they are likely to stifle Harvard's scoring efforts. If the Red Storm can maintain their intensity and capitalize on their home-court energy, they should emerge victorious against a struggling Crimson team this Saturday.

Final Harvard-St. John's Prediction & Pick

St. John's Red Storm are set to secure a decisive victory over the Harvard Crimson this Saturday at Carnesecca Arena. With a strong 5-2 record, St. John's has demonstrated their capability to dominate on both ends of the court, particularly with their impressive defense ranked 15th nationally by KenPom. They limit opponents to just 67 points per game and force an average of 16.4 turnovers, which could exploit Harvard's struggles in ball control and shooting efficiency. The Crimson have averaged only 66.9 points this season and have been particularly ineffective on the road, losing all four away games by at least five points. Moreover, St. John's boasts a potent offense, averaging 82.9 points per game and shooting 48.3% from the field. Led by RJ Luis Jr., who averages 16.7 points per game, the Red Storm will look to capitalize on Harvard's defensive lapses, especially given that the Crimson has allowed nearly 80 points per game in road contests. With home-court advantage and their ability to control the pace of play, St. John's is well-positioned to dominate this matchup, cover the spread, and secure a comfortable win over Harvard.

Final Harvard-St. John's Prediction & Pick: St. John's -24.5 (-110), Over 143.5 (-110)