By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders will take on the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday night in the Hawaii Bowl at Aloha Stadium. It’s time to continue our college football odds series with a Middle Tennessee State-San Diego State prediction and pick.

Middle Tennessee State finished the regular season at 7-5, going 4-4 in the Conference USA. The Blue Raiders’ regular season was highlighted by a victory over Miami and a three-game winning streak to end the season. Head coach Rick Stockstill is seeking his third bowl win at the helm.

San Diego State also finished their regular season at 7-5, with a 5-3 record in Mountain West play. A three-game winning streak was snapped with a 13-3 loss to Air Force ending the regular season. Head coach Brady Hoke is coming off a 12-win season and a Frisco Bowl victory last season.

Here are the MTSU-San Diego State college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Hawaii Bowl Odds: MTSU-San Diego State Odds

Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders: +6.5 (-105)

San Diego State Aztecs: -6.5 (-115)

Over: 49.5 (-102)

Under: 49.5 (-120)

Why MTSU Could Cover The Spread

Chase Cunningham has been solid at quarterback, completing 67.4 percent of his passes for 2,920 yards with 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Cunningham has also rushed for six touchdowns, ranking seconds on the team. Frank Peasant is the team’s leading rusher with 747 yards and nine touchdowns. The Blue Raiders have rushed for 1,492 yards and 20 touchdowns as a team. San Diego State has allowed 128.8 rushing yards per game to their opponents.

Jaylin Lane leads the team with 829 receiving yards and is tied for the team lead with four touchdown catches. DJ England-Chisolm is tied for the team lead with four touchdown catches. San Diego State’s strong defense has only allowed 206.6 passing yards per game. Middle Tennessee State has averaged 29.2 points and 390.5 yards of offense per game.

Defensively, the Blue Raiders have struggled, allowing 28.1 points and 413.3 yards of offense to their opponents. Jordan Ferguson has registered an impressive nine sacks, while the Blue Raiders have totaled 34 sacks. San Diego State has allowed just 25 sacks to their opponents. The Blue Raider pass rush will be key in this one.

Why San Diego State Could Cover The Spread

Neither team is dealing with opt-outs, counting themselves lucky. For the Aztecs, Jalen Mayden has been solid, completing 62.3 percent of his passes for 1,721 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Mayden is tied for the team lead with three rushing touchdowns. Jordan Byrd leads the team with 389 rushing yards, also tied for the lead with three rushing touchdowns. The Aztecs have rushed for 1,810 yards with 11 touchdowns this season. MTSU has allowed 121.9 rushing yards per game to their opponents.

Tyrell Shavers leads the team with 581 receiving yards and is tied for the team lead with three touchdown catches. San Diego State, not as known for their offense, has averaged 21.3 points and 321.8 yards of offense per game.

The defense has been the story for the Aztecs, allowing 20.2 points and 335.4 yards of offense per game. The Aztecs have sacked their opponents 29 times, while MTSU has allowed 30 sacks. Dallas Branch leads the team with three interceptions, and Cunningham has been a bit susceptible to the turnover bug. Should San Diego State put pressure on him, the secondary should take advantage.

Final MTSU-San Diego State Prediction & Pick

Neither offense excites, which puts the total under. San Diego State’s defense will be enough for them to win this one.

Final MTSU-San Diego State Prediction & Pick: San Diego State -6.5 (-115), under 49.5 (-120)