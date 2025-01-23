ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

As conference play gets underway, these two teams have had very similar seasons. We're continuing our College Basketball odds series with a prediction and pick for Hawaii vs. UC Davis.

Hawaii has had a solid start to the college basketball season at 12-6. They don't have many notable wins, but they have a few notable losses like North Carolina, Grand Canyon, and Nebraska. Gytis Nemeiksa has stood out as the best player for the Rainbow Warriors. They have a big opportunity in this game against one of the better teams in the Big West, especially on the road.

UC Davis is 11-8 this season, with their only notable win coming against Grand Canyon. They also have a lot of big losses against Washington, Stanford, Oregon State, and Pepperdine. Ty Johnson is the best player for the Aggies this year. They will need him in this game at home to get a big win against Hawaii at home for the Big West standings.

Here are the Hawaii-UC Davis College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Hawaii-UC Davis Odds

Hawaii: -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -130

UC Davis: +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 134.5 (-118)

Under: 134.5 (-106)

How to Watch Hawaii vs. UC Davis

Time: 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+

Why Hawaii Will Cover The Spread/Win

Hawaii's offense has been inconsistent as a unit this season. They score 73.7 points per game, have a 47.6% field goal percentage, and a 33.1% three-point shooting percentage. Two Rainbow Warriors are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Gytis Nemeiksa leading the team with 14.4 points per game. Kody Williams has also been a key player in the Rainbow Warriors' ball movement, leading the team with 1.9 assists per game. At least seven different Rainbow Warriors also average a minimum of one assist per game. This is a battle of two bad offenses in the Big West and two defenses that are okay at best. The Rainbow Warriors will score in this game on the road.

Hawaii's defense has been solid at best this season. They allow 70.2 points per game, 42.6% from the field, and 34% from behind the arc. Down low, Nemeiksa leads the team in rebounds with nine per game, and then Tanner Christensen leads the team in blocks with 0.9 per game. Nemeiksa is also the team leader in steals, with 0.7 per game. This defense is not impressive, but they should find some juice in this matchup and slow down UC Davis, even on the road against the Aggies.

Why UC Davis Will Cover The Spread/Win

UC Davis has had an awful year on offense. They score 69.5 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 41%, and a three-point percentage of 30.9%. Two Aggies are averaging over double digits this season, with Ty Thompson leading the team with 21.2 points per game. Leo DeBruhl is the key for the Aggies in ball movement, averaging 2.6 assists per game. This offense is struggling. This offense goes through Ty Thompson as the leading scorer, but they need more help in this game against the Rainbow Warriors.

UC Davis' defense has been solid at best. They allow 69.5 points per game, 41.6% from the field, and 32.5% from behind the arc. Down low, Niko Rocak leads the team with 7.6 rebounds per game. Niko Rocak also leads the team in blocks with 1.9 per game. Then, three players average at least one steal, with Johnson leading the team with 2.7 per game. This defense should be able to slow down Hawaii at home in this matchup.

Final Hawaii-UC Davis Prediction & Pick

These teams are having very similar seasons. Their offenses are nothing special, and their defenses are solid at best. I think that UC Davis will win and cover in this matchup. They have the best player in this game, Ty Thompson, who should carry them home to a win.

Final Hawaii-UC Davis Prediction & Pick: Hawaii -1.5 (-112)