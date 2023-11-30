Hawks guard Dejounte Murray blossomed into a star with the Spurs, and he talked to ClutchPoints about his experiences.

With former San Antonio Spurs All-Star Dejounte Murray back in San Antonio, ClutchPoints spoke exclusively with the 27-year-old Atlanta Hawks guard.

Murray hasn't held back in describing his time with the franchise that drafted him in 2016. While he has praised the organization, he has also been brutally honest at times about his stint with a franchise famous for a culture known as the ‘Spurs Way.'

During an appearance on Showtime Basketball's All the Smoke podcast in January, Murray, referencing the coaching, said he felt as if the team would indirectly test him while under their watch. Since leaving the Spurs, he also alluded on X (Twitter then and before the team drafted Wembanyama) that the Spurs would lose for the next 15 years due to structural reasons.

Dejounte Murray and Stak open up about the mind games they both experienced playing in San Antonio. Real talk. Full episode with Dejounte just dropped. #AlltheSmoke #NBA pic.twitter.com/g7Bai36zqI — SHOWTIME Basketball (@shobasketball) January 19, 2023

Dejounte Murray interview

ClutchPoints went one-on-one with Dejounte Murray to discuss his six seasons in San Antonio and his tie to the Spurs' drafting of Victor Wembanyana.

ClutchPoints: How would you describe your time in San Antonio?

Dejounte Murray: It was great. It helped me understand what it's like to be a professional. I went from a young man to a man, and learned how to be a father, learned how to work hard and smarter and all those things. It's a lot. You take the lot that you learn, no matter what it was: good, bad, you put it together and just be thankful for all the opportunities and all the people you met relationship wise.

CP: In one of your most recent tweets, you tweeted at Keldon. I think it was after the first win against the Suns. I wonder how often you keep in touch with the guys you played with here.

Murray: Nothing changed but the jersey. That's it, nothing changed but the jersey. We root for each other, we care about each other, each other's family, each other's career and make sure we're mentoring and working hard. That's all that matters. The relationships are bigger than basketball.

Talked with Dejounte Murray for a bit. Full interview coming soon In this clip,

amid things he's said about his time with the #Spurs, how he views his experience in SA

&

keeping in touch w/former teammates:

"Nothing changes but the jersey…" Complete answers on both topics⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0ou2g0H0o3 — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) November 30, 2023

CP: Any thoughts on what we've seen from Victor Wembanyama so far this season?

Murray: He's talented. He's young, talented, a hard worker. They say he's a real professional. He's detailed. He gets his rest, he's not trying to party. That's what I like to hear. I'm excited for the Spurs organization to have somebody like that around, that's really serious about his craft, his job and who he is as a person outside of basketball.

CP: When they (the Spurs) traded you, it enabled them to be in position to draft Victor Wembanyama. Does that ever cross your mind? That because you're not here, that's a big reason they started struggling more and it started them on that course?

Murray: It really doesn't cross my mind when I'm a player and I have nothing to do with the front office and the business side of basketball. At the end of the day, I wish the best for them. I know they wish the best for me and that's all that matters, I feel like.

CP: Is there a spot that you've got to hit up when you're back in town before you leave?

Murray: Taco Palenque. I already went there. That's my spot.