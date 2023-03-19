Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Atlanta Hawks are looking to pick up an easy win over the San Antonio Spurs and climb higher in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. They have to secure a win against an opponent as lowly as the Spurs if they want to make it back to the postseason. But, before the 4:00 P.M. EST tip-off in Texas, there is a very important question in need of an answer: Is Trae Young playing vs. the Spurs?

Trae Young injury status for Hawks vs. Spurs

Young is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report with a right knee contusion. The star point guard has missed only seven games so far this season. In 63 games, Young is averaging 27.0 points, 10.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from deep. His recent injury popped up after a big win over the Golden State Warriors.

The Hawks have not greatly improved since firing Nate McMillan. They have a 4-5 record with Quin Snyder so far and have to start making progress in the standings. Young and his tremendous playmaking will be crucial as the team looks to not only beat the Spurs but continue winning.

Jalen Johnson is also listed as questionable with left hamstring tightness. Those are the only injuries for the Hawks while the Spurs have many. Jeremy Sochan, Devonte’ Graham, Khem Birch and Charles Bassey are out, Keita Bates-Diop is listed as doubtful and Zach Collins are listed as questionable.

As of right now, the answer to the question of if Trae Young is playing vs. the Spurs remains unknown.