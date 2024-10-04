The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an overtime thriller for their Week 5 matchup on Thursday Night Football. Thanks to Kirk Cousins' 500-yard performance, the Falcons outlasted the Bucs 36-30, with him throwing the pass to KhaDarel Hodge for the game-winning touchdown. After the win, Cousins celebrated with his Falcons teammates, as he should, which didn't miss the attention of Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.

Seeing a clip of Kirk Cousins swag surfing, Trae Young shared his reaction to the Falcons' victory on X, formerly Twitter.

“Did I just see Kirk swag surfin?!? Oh he was in his BAG tonight!!!” the point guard posted.

Expand Tweet

Falcons ride their quarterback to overtime victory

This victory shows why teams should always bet on talent every single time. Last offseason, the Falcons signed Kirk Cousins away from the Minnesota Vikings, which may have raised questions from people who thought the 36-year-old QB's best days had passed him by.

However, he proved doubters wrong today, as he went 42-58 with 509 yards and four touchdowns plus an interception. Meanwhile, Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield couldn't quite channel his Mike Tyson pregame routine in the second half, finishing only 19-24 with 180 yards and three touchdowns.

Additionally, this game saw the Falcons QB break his own personal record of 460 yards, which he set two years ago. Morever, Cousins also broke Matt Ryan's record of 503 yards against the Carolina Panthers in 2016.

The new Falcons signal-caller credited offensive coordinator Zac Robinson for his staggering performance.

“This is the first time doing that, but honestly, needed an extra quarter to get there with overtime,” Cousins said, via a report from Michael Rothstein for ESPN. “But Zac kept putting the ball in my hand, gave me a lot of at-bats.”

What about the Hawks?

On the other hand, Hawks fans might want to trust Trae Young as the Falcons fans trusted Kirk Cousins. After trading Dejounte Murray, the team decided to move forward with the sharp-shooting guard, though they've also put Young on the trading block last season.

The Hawks might not be a contender, or even be a playoff team, but Young always shows up in big games. Moreover, if he plays well enough to restore his value, the Hawks might finally trade Young.