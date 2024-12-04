ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Hawks and Bucks are struggling this year to find consistency, but both teams are red-hot entering this matchup. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Hawks have been playing well recently and can make some noise in the East. Their keys are Trae Young and Jalen Johnson, who are powering this offense this year. The Hawks restructured their team and have been playing well recently after a slow start to the year. This year, they are a wildcard team and have the talent to compete in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks started the season slowly but have been playing well since and are red-hot headed into this game. The Bucks go as Giannis Antetokounmpo goes, and Damian Lillard has also been great, making it one of the best duos in the entire NBA. They can make a statement in this game because the Hawks are red-hot. This should be a great test for the Bucks to keep their momentum.

Here are the Hawks-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Bucks Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +4 (-110)

Moneyline: +142

Milwaukee Bucks: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -168

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Bucks

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hawks' offense has played solid this year so far. They are eighth in scoring at 116.5 points per game, 13th in field goal percentage at 46.6% from the field, and 20th in three-point shooting at 34.5% from behind the arc. Then, eight players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Trae Young leading at 20.9 points per game. Young also leads the team in assists at 12.2 per game, the best in the entire NBA. Young is the best player on the Hawks and makes this team go. Jalen Johnson and De'Andre Hunter have been great off the wing for Atlanta. This offense has pieces that can bother this Bucks defense. They have spacing and balance, which can be key to playing well against a good but not great defense in Milwaukee.

The Hawks' defense has been awful this season. They allow 119 points per game, 46.3% from the field and 38.5% from behind the arc. Down low, Jalen Johnson leads the way in rebounding this season with 9.8 per game. Then, he leads in blocks at 1.1 and is one of three Hawks averaging at least one block per game. Finally, three players are averaging at least one steal per game, with Dyson Daniels leading at 3.1. This defense has been a liability this year, and they get a huge matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on offense. They might need to outscore the Bucks because this defense does not inspire much hope, especially on the road.

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bucks' offense has been solid this season after a slow start. They are 14th in scoring at 113.3 points per game, seventh in field goal percentage at 48.1% from the field, and fourth in three-point shooting at 38.4% from behind the arc. Four Bucks are averaging over double digits, and Giannis Antetokounmpo leads with 32.4 points per game. Then, Damian Lillard leads the way in assists per game at 7.7, and Giannis is just behind at 6.4. This team goes as Giannis goes, and with Damian Lillard, year two has finally started to live up to expectations. They have a great matchup against the Hawks' defense. Giannis and Lillard will be the best players on the court and should overwhelm the Hawks on offense. The Hawks have the talent to try to outscore the Bucks but not slow them down.

The Bucks' defense has started this season playing well. They allow 112.4 points per game, 45% from the field and 36.8% from behind the arc. They have a great front line with Brook Lopez, Giannis, and Bobby Portis. Antetokounmpo leads rebounding at 11.9 per game, while Lopez leads in blocks at 2.4 per game. Then, with on-ball defense, two players are averaging one steal per game, with Brook Lopez also leading at 1.3. The Bucks have the pieces to be great on defense, but they need to continue to show it after struggling last season and a slow start this year. They are playing solid on this side of the court and will be a tough matchup against the Hawks on defense. They have the talent to slow them down, but this might turn into a shootout between the two.

Final Hawks-Bucks Prediction & Pick

This has a lot of potential for an offensive explosion. These two are the two hottest teams in the NBA. There is a chance that Giannis does not play due to injury, but it feels like he is playing. That is huge for the Bucks. This game comes down to trust and the Bucks are more trustworthy. Expect the Bucks to win and cover thanks to Giannis and Damian Lillard at home.

Final Hawks-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -4 (-110)