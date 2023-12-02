Can the Hawks take down the Bucks again? Check out our NBA odds series for our Hawks-Bucks prediction and pick.

We're here to bring you another prediction and pick for today's NBA action as we turn our attention towards the Eastern Conference. The Atlanta Hawks (9-9) are set to take on the Milwaukee Bucks (13-9) as both teams look to gain momentum. Check out our NBA odds series for our Hawks-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Atlanta Hawks are currently third in the Southeast Division and they're 3-2 in their last five games. They got past the Spurs in their last game 137-135 as Trae Young led the way with 45 points. They'll meet Milwaukee for the second time this season already having won the first contest, so expect them to make this another interesting game.

The Milwaukee Bucks are leading the Central Division and they're cruising along, going 8-2 in their last 10 games. After an impressive come-from-behind win against the Miami Heat, the Bucks dropped a terrible game on the road against the Chicago Bulls. They're happy to be back on their home floor where they've seen the most success this year.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Bucks Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +6 (-110)

Milwaukee Bucks: -6 (-110)

Over: 252.5 (-112)

Under: 252.2 (-108)

How to Watch Hawks vs. Bucks

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks continue to score the ball at an insane clip and Trae Young had another unconscious performance their last time out with 45 points on 15-29 shooting. They haven't been ones to play much defense and their lineup is certainly smaller than many other teams in the East, but the Hawks are supremely confident in their offense and ability to turn any game into a track meet. Dejounte Murray has been great on the defensive end and notched five steals during their last win. He's a big catalyst for their success in defending the perimeters with his length and speed.

The Hawks could make this a game if they're able to hit their threes consistently in this one. While the Bucks have been a great home team this year, they're coming off a bad loss to the Chicago Bulls in which they couldn't buy a bucket. The Hawks have an insanely potent offense and can shoot themselves out of a slump, so expect them to start fast as they try to jump out to an early lead and catch Milwaukee sleeping. Don't be surprised if they turn this into another high-scoring game.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Bucks were double-digit favorites against the Chicago Bulls, but they struggled to find any success in scoring the ball during the second half. It seemed as though the Bulls wanted the win more and the Bucks were tired from their road trip. Still, they're heading back home to Milwaukee where they're 8-1 on the season so far. However, the Bucks are just 2-7 ATS at home, so there's indication that this may be a close game. Milwaukee is the much bigger team and if they can play physically down low, they should be able to slow the pace down for the Hawks and limit their offense.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will have to take the driver's seat in this one and work the ball inside. He'll have mismatches across the board against the Hawks' front court, so expect him to drive the ball inside and try to get to the free throw line. If he's able to slow the game down from the line and control the crowd, the Bucks should have enough momentum to get this win. Khris Middleton had a poor shooting game last time out so expect him to have a stronger showing in this one.

Final Hawks-Bucks Prediction & Pick

This game should be close and I expect it to be closer than the odds may suggest. The Hawks already came into Milwaukee once this season and handed the Bucks their only home loss of the season so far by a double-digit margin. The Bucks are also just 2-7 ATS at home this year and they'll have a decent number to work with in 6 points. If the Hawks can turn this into a shootout, the Bucks may just have to play from behind at some points.

I like the Atlanta Hawks to push the pace in this one and try to jump out to an early lead after the Bucks' tough performance their last time out. Still, the Bucks will have the best player on the floor in Giannis, so they'll be able to keep this one close. For our prediction, let's roll with the Atlanta Hawks to cover the spread on the road.

Final Hawks-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks +6 (-110)