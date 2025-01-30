ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Atlanta Hawks are in a spiral right now, while the Cleveland Cavaliers have been great all season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

The Hawks have talent but can not find any sort of consistency as a team. They are 22-25 and have lost six straight games. Trae Young is the biggest key for the Hawks, and without Jalen Johnson, De'Andre Hunter will also need to be a big piece. This would be a big win against the Cavaliers because they are among the best teams in the NBA.

The Cavaliers have jumped to the top of the NBA with their 37-9 record. Their starting lineup, featuring Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, is one of the best in the league. This is a huge opportunity for them to continue their bounce back and stay near the top of the Eastern Conference with a big win in this game and make a statement.

Here are the Hawks-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Cavaliers Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +10.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +385

Cleveland Cavaliers: -10.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -500

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: TNT/TruTV/Max

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hawks' offense has been great all year. They are 11th in scoring at 115.3 points per game, 18th in field goal percentage at 45.8% from the field, and 25th in three-point shooting at 34.3% from behind the arc. Eight players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Trae Young being the best scorer on the roster, averaging 22.7 points per game. Young also leads the team in assists with 11.4 per game, the best in the entire NBA.

Young is the best player on the Hawks, and they go as he goes, especially on offense. They need him even more now that Jalen Johnson has been injured for the season, but De'Andre Hunter is primed to play even better. Hunter averages 19.1 points per game for the Hawks. The Hawks should succeed in this game on offense against a tough Cavaliers defense.

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hawks' defense has been the complete opposite of their offense, and it's been a very rough season. They are 27th in points allowed, at 118.1 points per game, 25th in field goal percentage allowed, at 47.6%, and 27th in three-point defense, at 37.3% from behind the arc.

Down low, with Jalen Johnson injured, Clint Capela is the best rebounder with nine per game and is the leader in blocks with one per game. Finally, five players are averaging at least one steal per game, with Dyson Daniels leading at 3.1. This defense has been a liability this year, and this matchup against the Cavaliers is not a great one to get right against, especially on the road in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers have been amazing on offense this season. They are second in scoring at 121.8 points per game, second in field-goal percentage at 49.5%, and first in three-point percentage at 39.5%. Six different Cavaliers average more than double digits, and Donovan Mitchell is the best scorer with 23.7 points per game. Darius Garland is also very important to this backcourt because he leads the team in assists with 6.8 per game and is just behind Mitchell in scoring with 21.7 points per game.

Mitchell is the best player on this team, but Garland, next to him, with Allen and Mobley in the frontcourt make up an amazing offense in Cleveland. The Hawks cannot consistently resist the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers defense has been very good, but it has not had to be dominant because the offense has been great. They are 12th in points allowed, at 112.1 points per game, ninth in field-goal defense, 46%, and 25th in three-point defense, 37.1%. Allen and Mobley are the two massive keys for the Cavaliers down low and have been crucial to their success on defense.

Allen leads the team in rebounding, at 10 per game, while Mobley leads the team in blocks, at 1.4 per game. In terms of on-ball defense, three players also average at least one steal, with Mitchell leading at 1.4. This defense has been very good, and it should be able to cause problems for the Hawks. This is the difference in the game because the Hawks have a very good offense, and the Cavaliers have enough to slow them down.

Final Hawks-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

The Hawks should be able to score, but it won't be easy, and they can't slow down the Cavaliers. The Cavaliers are the better overall team, and I trust Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley to score at will in this game and take over for them. Cleveland wins and covers easily to extend Atlanta's giant losing streak.

Final Hawks-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -10.5 (-106)