The Hawks come into this matchup red-hot, while the Knicks have been steady as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Hawks have some talent but have struggled with consistency most of the year. They are 26-28 and have won four of their last five games and three straight overall. Trae Young makes the Hawks go, but with Jalen Johnson injured and De'Andre Hunter traded away. This would be a big win against the Knicks, and they can say they are back in the playoff race.

The Knicks are 34-18 and went 2-2 in their last four games. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns make this team go. The Knicks have the talent to compete in the East, and this would be a giant win where they can continue to showcase how dominant they are at home. A win in this game would only reinforce that the Knicks are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

Here are the Hawks-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Knicks Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +250

New York Knicks: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -310

Over: 240 (-110)

Under: 240 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Knicks

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, MSG Network

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hawks' offense has consistently been among the best in the NBA all year. They are ninth in scoring at 116.1 points per game, 17th in field goal percentage at 46.2% from the field, and 24th in three-point shooting at 34.8% from behind the arc.

Ten players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Trae Young being the engine behind the offense. Young is the best player on the Hawks, and they go as he goes, especially on offense. Young leads the team in scoring and assists, averaging 23.4 and 11.4 per game, respectively. The entire team is also averaging 29.2 assists per game.

Young needs help because the pressure on him only mounts since Johnson is out and De'Andre Hunter was traded. The Hawks have the offense to score on almost anyone in the NBA, and it's no different in this game. The Hawks should find success and score consistently on the Knicks here.

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Atlanta's defense has been abysmal when compared to their offense. They are 26th in points allowed, at 118.6 points per game, 27th in field goal percentage allowed, at 47.9%, and 24th in three-point defense, at 36.9% from behind the arc.

Since Johnson is injured, Clint Capela is the best rebounder, with nine per game, and is tied for the team lead in blocks with Mouhamed Gueye, who averages one per game.

Finally, regarding their on-ball defense, they have been solid. Five players are averaging at least one steal, and Dyson Daniels is leading the team by three per game. This defense has been a liability this year, and against this much-improved Knicks offense, they will undoubtedly face all kinds of matchup difficulties, whether that comes against Brunson or Towns.

The Knicks' offense made a giant jump this season. They are fifth in scoring at 117.7 points per game, third in field goal percentage at 49.3%, and sixth in three-point shooting at 37.5% from behind the arc.

Five players on the Knicks average over double digits in scoring. Brunson is the engine of this offense, leading the team in scoring and assists with 26 points and 7.5 assists per game, respectively. Towns have been incredible for the Knicks, and his addition has been significant to this offense. He is the second-best scorer, averaging 24 points per game, and he has added a completely different dimension to the offense down low. Thanks to this duo at home, the Knicks should score easily.

The Knicks' defense has been solid but still taken a step back. They are ninth in points allowed, at 111.8 points per game, 22nd in field goal percentage, at 47.2% from the field, and 30th in three-point percentage defense, at 38% from behind the arc.

Towns has been a beast for this frontcourt and is playing exceptionally well. He leads the team in rebounds with 13.5 per game, while OG Anunoby is the team leader in blocks at 0.9 per game.

The Knicks also have a solid on-ball defense and five players average at least one steal. Josh Hart is the best all-around defender, leading the team in steals at 1.5 per game. However, this defense has taken a step back, and it will be a massive challenge against an offense as balanced and spread out as the Hawks. The Knicks and this defense are still more trustworthy.

Final Hawks-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The Hawks are nowhere near as complete of a team as the Knicks. Brunson and Towns easily outduel Young and the overmatched Hawks at home in Madison Square Garden. The Knicks win and cover in a game that's never in doubt.

Final Hawks-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -8.5 (-110)