ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Perth: Carlos Ulberg versus Dominick Reyes continues with the prelims with a fight between Navajo Stirling and Rodolfo Bellato in the light heavyweight division at UFC Perth on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Stirling-Bellato prediction and pick.

Navajo Stirling (7-0) enters UFC Perth unbeaten, coming off two unanimous decision wins over Ivan Erslan and Tuco Tokkos where he controlled range and showcased accurate striking. He’s yet to taste defeat, making his rising prospect status clear, as he faces his toughest test to date in Rodolfo Bellato.

Rodolfo Bellato (12-2-1, 1 NC) arrives at UFC Perth after a no contest versus Paul Craig due to an illegal upkick following a majority draw with Jimmy Crute. Prior, he stopped Ihor Potieria by second-round TKO, reaffirming his knockout power as he targets prospect Navajo Stirling.

Here are the UFC Perth Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Perth odds: Navajo Stirling-Rodolfo Bellato odds

Navajo Stirling: -245

Rodolfo Bellato: +200

Over 1.5 rounds: -180

Under 1.5 rounds: +140

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Navajo Stirling will win

Last Fight: (W) Ivan Erslan- DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 4 (4 KO/TKO)

Navajo Stirling’s clearest path to victory over Rodolfo Bellato at UFC Perth is his explosive finishing ability coupled with a knack for capitalizing on defensive lapses. Stirling’s recent first-round knockout win over Ivan Erslan showcased his quick hands and opportunistic striking, allowing him to overwhelm opponents early before they can settle in.

Bellato has struggled with pressure fighters in the past, particularly those who can mix striking volume with power. If Stirling asserts his pace early and keeps Bellato guessing with feints and aggressive combinations, he can force Bellato to fight off the back foot, limiting the Brazilian’s chances to set up his grappling or heavy counters.

Defensively, Stirling’s improvements in takedown defense and ability to pop back to his feet after being grounded were evident even in his most recent loss. By denying Bellato extended top control and quickly returning to striking exchanges, Stirling can nullify Bellato’s biggest threats on the mat.

Should Stirling stay composed, avoid getting lured into tight grappling scrambles, and utilize angles to land clean shots, his explosiveness and fight-ending power will pose serious problems. Expect Stirling’s pace and striking to secure him a statement win at UFC Perth.

Article Continues Below

Why Rodolfo Bellato will win

Last Fight: (NC) Paul Craig

Last 5: 3-0-1, 1 NC

Finishes: 11 (7 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Rodolfo Bellato’s route to victory over Navajo Stirling at UFC Perth centers on his well-rounded grappling and ability to transition between striking and the ground. Bellato’s recent wins via rear-naked choke and knockout demonstrate he can exploit opponents’ mistakes both on the feet and on the mat, giving him multiple paths to victory.

Stirling’s tendency to blitz forward could leave openings for Bellato’s takedowns or counters, especially if Stirling overcommits on explosive exchanges. Bellato’s experience and composure in tough fights allow him to weather early storms and impose his grappling, as seen in his ability to drag fights into deeper waters against dangerous finishers.

If Bellato secures top position or the back, he’s highly effective at locking submissions or landing suffocating ground-and-pound, which could sap Stirling’s gas tank and momentum. By mixing in well-timed level changes and cage control, Bellato can slow Stirling’s pace, disrupt his rhythm, and tilt the fight in his favor as the rounds progress.

Remaining patient and capitalizing on Stirling’s defensive lapses in grappling exchanges could set up Bellato for a dominant decision or late finish. Expect Bellato to use his versatility and experience to edge out Stirling in a competitive Perth matchup.

Final Navajo Stirling-Rodolfo Bellato prediction & pick

This light heavyweight showdown at UFC Perth between Navajo Stirling and Rodolfo Bellato highlights power-versus-versatility in every phase. Stirling brings electrifying knockout capability, as shown in his quick finishes over Ivan Erslan and Kirill Sidelnikov, offering immediate danger with his hands. Bellato, meanwhile, balances heavy striking with a polished, multi-layered grappling game, evident in his submission and KO wins across recent fights.

Stirling’s best opportunity lies in making the contest chaotic from the opening bell, using feints and pressure to force Bellato out of his rhythm. If Stirling can deny Bellato’s takedown attempts and unleash his powerful combinations early, he may put Bellato in jeopardy before the Brazilian has a chance to settle. Bellato’s split decision loss to Turkalj exposed some susceptibility to high octane pressure, which Stirling will aim to exploit.

However, Bellato’s composure and adaptability allow him to survive tough spots and shift momentum through grappling exchanges. Should Bellato weather Stirling’s aggression, time his level changes, and earn top control, he can slow the fight, rack up control minutes, and hunt for submissions as Stirling tires. His experience in battles with high-power opponents gives him confidence to grind out tough rounds and capitalize on mistakes in the second half of the contest.

Ultimately, the prediction leans slightly toward Bellato by late submission or decision. His ability to adjust when pressured, neutralize Stirling’s explosiveness, and deliver steady offense both standing and on the mat makes him a live underdog in the spot at UFC Perth.

Final Navajo Stirling-Rodolfo Bellato Prediction & Pick: Rodolfo Bellato (+200), Over 1.5 Rounds (-180)