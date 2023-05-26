Hayley Kiyoko is an openly Queer singing, songwriting icon. What we didn’t know was that she found love and peace with her girlfriend. Becca Tilley, from The Bachelor, and Kiyoko have been dating since April of 2018. Kiyoko shared her experience loving Tilley and how it’s “healed her younger self,” per People.

“Our journey has been wonderful and beautiful. I think I’ve [also] healed a lot of my younger self in my relationship with Becca,” said Kiyoko.

In 2015, Kiyoko released her iconic song Girls Like Girls, which is also being turned into a novel, about first love and heartbreak at 17. “Because of this instance and this experience I had during this Girls Like Girls time, I built this grudge or felt like if someone is not willing to be with me right now in this moment and parade me around, then they don’t really love me,” she said.

Kiyoko continues, “I don’t think that that’s true. I don’t think that that’s a fair statement to make. I think that because of the experiences I had and because of the heartbreak that I had, I carried that with me.”

Then when she met Tilley in 2018, everything changed.

“I realized that we’re all on so many different parts of our [coming out] journeys,” Kiyoko says. “Just because we’re in two different places in our journey doesn’t mean that we can’t still coexist and love each other and have an incredible relationship, until she’s ready to share that with everyone.”

Becca Tilley came into the public eye when she began dating Chris Soules on The Bachelor in 2015. So the two of them had different experiences coming out.

“That doesn’t mean that they don’t want to be with you and that they don’t love you and that they’re not going to show up for you,” Kiyoko says. “I’ve been so grateful for our relationship and our journey, and our decision to keep our relationship private for so long. I also love being able to share our relationship as well.”