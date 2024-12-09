The Virginia Union University Gospel Choir performed with Grammy-award-winning singer Fantasia and hip-hop icon MC Lyte at the second annual HBCU Honors. The choir performance led by Virginia Union Gospel Choir Director Joel T. Lester aired on BET on December 1.

“It’s a huge honor to be chosen, especially considering the many amazing choirs within the HBCU community. This selection is a testament to the greatness of VUU,” Lester said.

The HBCU Honors is an award show dedicated to recognizing prominent alumni who have attended HBCUs. Some of the honorees included well-known producer Will Packer, singer and actress Fantasia Barrino, and gospel singer Hezekiah Walker. The ceremony took place in the Cramton Auditorium at Howard University last month. Fisk University alumna Kym Whitley served as host.

Lester says the opportunity came about after an enthusiastic alumnus presented the idea to university President Hakim J. Lucas. Once Lucas received the email, he shared the information with Lester. The choir sang “The Battle is the Lord's” in Fantasia’s tribute to Yolanda Adams. They also sang with Hezekiah Walker and MC Lyte during the closing performance of the show.

“This performance will broaden the students’ perspectives on greatness and ignite a hope that nothing is impossible. It also showcases the prowess of Virginia Union University,” Lester said.

Both Fantasia and MC Lyte have their own special ties to HBCUs. They are both members of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. MC Lyte is an active and honorary member of the sorority and has been for several years. She is one of the most well-known voices in hip-hop, not only with her music but also as a voice actor for many media projects and events like the BET Awards.

In 2004, Fantasia made her debut as the winner of the third season of American Idol. She is now a multi-talented performer after winning American Idol. In addition to receiving numerous Grammy nominations and releasing certified platinum records, she has also launched a successful acting career, including starring in the Broadway and movie adaptations of The Color Purple. She became an honorary member of Sigma Gamma Rho in November. The following year she enrolled as a student at Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio.