The Lady Spartans of Norfolk State pulled off a stunning upset, defeating the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Lady Tigers of Missouri, 57-54, in a closely contested matchup.

This victory is a significant one for Norfolk State, coming early in the season against a Power Five program. It further solidifies the Spartans' standing as one of the top teams in mid-major women’s basketball. Missouri, which had previously defeated Southern University at home, 66-51, in their only other game against an HBCU this season, now stands at 1-1 in those matchups.

The win also marked Norfolk State's first-ever victory over an SEC program and the first time since the 1979-80 season that the Spartans defeated a Power Five conference team.

HBCU standout Diamond Johnson led Norfolk State with 17 points, four assists, and two steals. Senior forward Kierra Wheeler and graduate guard Niya Fields also contributed double-digit performances, each scoring 14 points.

The Spartans controlled the game for much of the first half, but Missouri mounted a comeback. The Tigers outscored Norfolk State 17-16 in the third quarter and shot 47% from behind the arc, compared to the Spartans' 35%. Missouri also dominated inside, tallying 21 points in the paint, 34 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Despite a combined 24 points from Missouri’s Abbey Schreacke 15 points and Angelique Ngalakulondi 14 points, the Tigers couldn't close the gap. Schreacke's five 3-pointers tied her career high, while Ngalakulondi’s 12 second-half points were a career-best.

Laniah Randle added nine points and 10 rebounds for Missouri, falling one board shy of her second consecutive double-double. Junior guard Ashton Judd contributed seven points, including a 3-pointer.

Johnson, who made the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Watch List earlier this year, proved why she's regarded as one of the top players in the NCAA. Last season, she averaged 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.8 steals, and 2.9 assists per game, earning numerous accolades, including MEAC Newcomer of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton, in her 15th season, reflected on the loss in a postgame interview, emphasizing the importance of learning and improving moving forward.

“It’s hard, but I’m not defeated. This team is going to continue to work and get better,” Pingeton said. “It’s all tactical right now—how do we continue to tweak things, shore up areas, and get better?”

Pingeton, who has 571 career wins, is one of just 36 active Division I head coaches with more than 500 victories. Her 571 wins currently rank third among active SEC head coaches.

For Norfolk State, this victory is a huge statement for their program. They are now 3-0 on the season,and will look to build on their momentum as they head to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to face No. 24 Alabama on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 6 p.m.

Missouri will return home to host Tulane on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. at Mizzou Arena. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.