The Norfolk State Lady Spartans pulled off their second SEC upset this season, beating Auburn 63-57 at Neville Arena on Sunday afternoon. It’s yet another statement victory for the HBCU basketball powerhouse, which entered the matchup with a 12-4 record, including an earlier 57-54 upset over SEC opponent Missouri.

Graduate guard Diamond Johnson delivered a standout performance, leading Norfolk State with 17 points, 11 rebounds, four steals, and three assists. Sophomore guard Da’Brya Clark also contributed significantly, adding 15 points to the scoreboard.

Auburn, which entered the game with a 9-3 record and a recent commanding 83-40 victory over SWAC HBCU Alabama State, jumped to an early lead behind a pair of free throws from forward Deyona Gaston. The Tigers’ 6-4 advantage was short-lived, though, as Clark responded with a 5-point surge. Norfolk State closed the first quarter on an 8-2 run, capped by Johnson's clutch free throws, to grab a 16-10 lead.

Norfolk State extended its control early in the second quarter. Forward Da’naijah Williams intercepted a pass and converted a fastbreak layup to push the Spartans’ lead to nine. A few plays later, Johnson’s no-look pass set up a 3-pointer for Anjanae Richardson that forced an Auburn timeout. The Tigers chipped away at the deficit late in the quarter until Clark sank a buzzer-beater from beyond the arc, sending Norfolk State into halftime with a 31-24 lead.

Johnson and Clark continued to power the Spartans in the second half, with Johnson drilling a 3-pointer to open the scoring in the third quarter. Norfolk State dominated the stanza, extending its advantage to 48-35 behind a 9-3 run. Junior forward Ciara Bailey’s layup off a Richardson assist set the tone for the fourth quarter, and Makoye Diawara’s layup stretched the Spartans’ lead to 17.

Auburn made a late push with an 8-0 run that brought the Tigers within striking distance, but Norfolk State held firm. Williams secured a critical offensive rebound and converted a putback layup to keep the momentum in Norfolk State’s favor. Though an Audia Young 3-pointer cut the Spartans’ lead to just three points in the closing minutes, graduate guard Niya Fields answered with a clutch 3-pointer of her own. Diawara’s late layup sealed the game and secured the Spartans’ road victory.

The win solidifies Norfolk State’s position as a standout contender in HBCU basketball. With two marquee victories over SEC opponents, the Lady Spartans are poised to enter March Madness with a favorable seed should they handle business and win the MEAC tournament.

The Lady Spartans return to action on January 4th when they tip off their in-conference schedule against the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.