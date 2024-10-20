Former HBCU basketball star Shy Odom has transferred from Howard University to the University of Vermont after a stellar career as a Bison. Odoms was a key contributor to Kenny Blakeney’s emerging HBCU hoops power as Howard won the MEAC Championship in 2023 and 2024.

The motive for Odom’s transfer from The Mecca is simple, per a quote obtained by Tia Greene of HBCU Gameday. He wants to position himself for the next level.

“I chose UVM to help me reach my goal of playing pro.”

Odoms has had an interesting basketball career, having played with a number of talented teammates during his time at Sierra Canyon High School. The 6’6″ forward played alongside Zaire Williams, BJ Boston Jr., Amari Bailey, and Bronny James while in high school. He decided to pick up the mantle of playing HBCU basketball when he committed to Howard University.

Odom immediately made his impact felt when he debuted for the Bison. He appeared in 31 games with 23 starts as a freshman, averaging just under 11 points per game while shooting 54 percent and grabbing nearly five rebounds per game.

His play, which ultimately led him to be named MEAC Rookie of the Year and MEAC Tournament MVP, helped Howard secure the 2023 MEAC Championship for the first time in 31 years. He also shined in the team’s March Madness matchup against Kansas, finishing the game with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Odon’s sophomore season saw him give more of the same production to the Bison, averaging 8.4 points and 3.3 rebounds during the season. He was the star of Howard’s near upset of Georiga Tech last season, scoring a season-high 22 points while also adding seven rebounds, three blocks, and one steal. Odom looked to be rounding into form as Howard completed their out-of-conference slate until a back injury derailed him for 11 games.

Now Odom looks to find success with a University of Vermont team that enters the season as the three-time reigning American East conference champions. They finished last season with a 28-7 record, including a 15-1 conference record and a 16-1 home record. They clinched a March Madness bid but ultimately lost to fourth-ranked Duke 64-47.