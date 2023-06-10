Houston Texans offensive lineman and former Alabama State standout Tytus Howard has been named the recipient of the prestigious 2023 Black College Football Pro Player of the Year award. Presented by the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), this honor is bestowed annually upon a distinguished professional football player who attended a Historically Black College and University (HBCU). The announcement was made on the official NFLPA Instagram.

Hailing from Monroeville, Alabama, Howard showcased his exceptional skills during his tenure with the Hornets from 2015 to 2018, where he started an impressive 35 games on the offensive line. Following an outstanding 2018 season, he was selected as a first-round draft pick by the Houston Texans. In that season, Tytus Howard and the Texans went through numerous kinds of adversity, including a surgery to his right meniscus.

Despite the rocky start to his career, Howard's performance during the 2022-23 season has been nothing short of outstanding, marking a breakout in his four-year career. Primarily positioned as a right tackle for the Texans, he allowed a mere three sacks and five quarterback hits throughout the season. Howard was chosen by the Texans in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and his exceptional abilities earned him All-Rookie honors.

Expressing his gratitude, Howard stated, “To receive an honor like this is something I will always cherish. Black colleges have played a large role in producing some great NFL players while providing an example of success for people of color like myself. I’d like to thank the NFLPA for creating this award to uplift HBCUs, and I’m grateful for everyone who has helped me along the way.”