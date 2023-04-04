Texas Southern basketball guard PJ Henry has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports.

PJ Henry helped Texas Southern basketball win the SWAC Tournament. He also won the MVP award for the conference tournament twice, one in 2022 and again in 2023.

Texas Southern, an HBCU, made the NCAA Tournament in 2023. PJ Henry and Texas Southern lost to Fairleigh Dickinson by the score of 84-61 in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Henry’s efficiency fell off this season, but he was asked to carry the load more this season compared to the past. In the 2021-2022 season, Henry shot 41% from the field and 34.9% from three, according to sports reference. That dropped to 33.8% from the field and 34.4% from three in 2022-2023. He averaged 8.4 points per game in 2021-2022, and that went up to 12.4 points per game in 2022-2023. So his scoring went up, but the efficiency went down.

The first two years of Henry’s college career were spent with the Hartford basketball program in the AEC conference. He did not start at all there, so he left for a bigger role with HBCU Texas Southern. Another interesting wrinkle to all of this is that Hartford basketball left Division I competition, so it was objectively a good move for Henry’s career.

Henry has played four years in college, and next season will be the last of his college career. It will be interesting to see what programs will be interested in Henry for next season, and what type of role he will have with his next team.