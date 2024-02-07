From 1950 to 1959, we have been keeping tabs on the HBCU Players who were drafted into the National Football League, beginning with Rodger "Stonewall" Jackson.

HBCUs have a long history of producing NFL greats. From 1950 when Robert “Stonewall” Jackson was drafted out of North Carolina A&T by the New York Giants to the consistent NFL greatness that was produced at Grambling under legendary head coach Eddie G. Robinson, HBCU alumni have changed the trajectory of the National Football League.

There has been a narrative that has festered due to a recent occurrence of talent choosing Power 5 institutions over HBCUs, NIL rights, and conference realignment that HBCU players don't get drafted to the NFL. That narrative causes prospective talent to not choose HBCUs and even current HBCU stars to choose to transfer other institutions to prove their worth on a “higher level”.

This Black History Month, we will go through the each decade since 1950 to showcase the HBCU players that were drafted to the NFL, per a comprehensive list that was created on HBCU Pulse back in 2023 prior to Super Bowl 57. We start from 1950-1959.

Note that in the listing of HBCU football players drafted, both on this and subsequent lists, the AFL (American Football League) and NFL (National Football League) merged on June 8, 1966. From 1967 to 1970, the two leagues had joint drafts. The merger became official in 1970, and the AFL became the AFC (American Football Conference).

Additionally, it is worth mentioning that some players on the list attended Bishop College, an HBCU located in Marshall, Texas, which unfortunately closed its doors in 1988.

HBCU Players drafted to the NFL: 1950-1959

1950

1950: Robert “Stonewall Jackson, North Carolina A&T, FB/LB (New York Giants, Round 10, Pick 202) (First HBCU player ever drafted to the NFL

1951

1951: George Rooks, Morgan State, B (Green Bay Packers, Round 11, Pick 125) 1951: Obie Posey, Southern, B (Los Angeles Rams, Round 15, Pick 180) 1951: Alvin Hanley, Kentucky State, B (Los Angeles Rams, Round 30, Pick 361)

1952

1952: Jack Sphinx, Alcorn, FB (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 11, Pick 126) 1952: Bill Robinson, Lincoln University Of Missouri, RB (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 25, Pick 294) 1952: Hal Turner, Tennessee State, DE (Detroit Lions, Round 28, Pick 333) 1952: Ray Don Dillon, Prairie View A&M, RB (Detroit Lions, Round 30, Pick 357)

1953

1953: Jimmy Moore, Florida A&M, RB (Chicago Bears, Round 10, Pick 113) 1953: Willie Irvin, Florida A&M, DE (Philadelphia Eagles, Round 15, Pick 178) 1953: Jack “Goose” McClairen, Bethune-Cookman, DE (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 26, Pick 306) (Pro Bowler) 1953: Roosevelt “Rosey” Brown Jr., Morgan State, OT (New York Giants, Round 27, Pick 321) (Hall Of Famer, Pro Bowler) 1953: Jim Caldwell, Tennessee State, T (Chicago Bears, Round 28, Pick 329)

1954

1954: Maurice Bassett, Langston, FB (Cleveland Browns, Round 3, Pick 36) 1954: Sam Marshall, Florida A&M, T (Green Bay Packers, Round 7, Pick 75) 1954: Mitchell Johnson, Bishop College, B (Los Angeles Rams, Round 14, Pick 166) 1954: Willie Buford, Morgan State, T (Green Bay Packers, Round 22, Pick 255) 1954: Herman Lee, Florida A&M, T (Chicago Bears, Round 23, Pick 270)

1955

1955: Henry Mosley, Morris Brown, RB (Chicago Bears, Round 6, Pick 71) 1955: Elijah Childers, Prairie View A&M, T (Detroit Lions, Round 6, Pick 72) 1955: Jim Cooke, Lincoln University Of Pennsylvania, E (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 12, Pick 138) 1955: J.D. Smith, North Carolina A&T, FB (Chicago Bears, Round 15, Pick 179) 1955: Charlie Brackins, Prairie View A&M, QB (Green Bay Packers, Round 16, Pick 185) (First QB Drafted Out Of An HBCU) 1955: Bob Carter, Grambling St., T (Green Bay Packers, Round 19, Pick 221) 1955: Ed Smith, Texas Southern, B (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 19, Pick 222) 1955: John Davis, Miles, DE (Los Angeles Rams, Round 19, Pick 223) 1955: Jim Greer, Elizabeth City, DE (Cleveland Browns, Round 23, Pick 277) 1955: Charley Wright, Prairie View A&M, DE (Chicago Bears, Round 28, Pick 335) 1955: Harold Jackson, Southern, B (New York Giants, Round 29, Pick 344)

1956

1956: Willie Gailmore, Florida A&M, RB (Chicago Bears, Round 5, Pick 58) 1956: Sherman Plunkett, University Of Maryland Eastern Shore, T (Cleveland Browns, Round 6, Pick 71) 1956: Willie Davis, Grambling St., DE (Cleveland Browns, Round 15, Pick 181) (Pro-Bowler, Hall Of Famer) 1956: Matt Boone, North Carolina Central, B (New York Giants, Round 18, Pick 213) 1956: Earl Payton, Prairie View A&M, B (Chicago Bears, Round 18, Pick 215) 1956: Darrell Glover, University Of Maryland Eastern Shore, T (Philadelphia Eagles, Round 20, Pick 233) 1956: Robert Hill, Jackson State, B (Baltimore Colts, Round 20, Pick 235)

1957

1957: Al Frazier, Florida A&M, B (Chicago Bears, Round 20, Pick 241) 1957: Al Richardson, Grambling State, T (Philadelphia Eagles, Round 26 Pick 302) 1957: Gehrig Harris, Grambling State, B (Chicago Bears, Round 26, Pick 312)

1958

1958: John Baker, Jr., North Carolina Central, DE/DT (Los Angeles Rams, Round 5, Pick 56) 1958: Floyd Iglehart, Wiley, B (Los Angeles Rams, Round 6, Pick 67) 1958: Johnny Sample, University Of Maryland Eastern Shore, DB (Baltimore Colts, Round 7, Pick 79) 1958: Vernon Vaughn, University Of Maryland Eastern Shore, E (New York Giants, Round 7, Pick 81) 1958: Herb Drummond, Central State, B (New York Giants, Round 10, Pick 118) 1958: Stan Hinos, Mississippi Valley State, T (Philadelphia Eagles, Round 15, Pick 172) 1958: Rannie Mushatt, Grambling State, C (San Francisco 49ers, Round 19, Pick 227) 1958: Alonzo Vereen, Florida A&M, B (Los Angeles Rams, Round 27, Pick 320) 1958: Bob Watters, Lincoln University of Missouri, E (New York Giants, Round 28, Pick 334)

1959